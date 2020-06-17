As fans eagerly awaited the next installment in the Love, Simon franchise, many wondered how the Hulu series would differ from the 2018 film. It turns out, while both stories exist in the same universe (with Love, Victor taking place just a year after the events in the original movie), the characters and storylines are totally unique. Specifically, Victor's journey to discover his sexuality sets Love, Victor apart from Love, Simon in a big way.

In the first few minutes of Love, Simon, viewers learned the main character, Simon, is gay, when the narration alludes to a crush he has on a gardener. Though he was closeted, Simon already knew his sexual orientation at the start of the film, he just hadn't told his friends or family yet. Love, Victor, however, presents a different path for the main character.

‌Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of Love, Victor ahead. The series starts when Victor and his family move from Texas to Atlanta in the middle of the school year. Victor and his sister, Pilar, start up the same school Simon had graduated from the year before. Victor's story, however, begins when he's a sophomore, and unlike Simon, he doesn't yet know what is sexuality is.

Throughout the season, Victor questioned his sexuality and sought guidance from Simon via Instagram messages. He started dating popular-girl Mia (Rachel Hilson), and told Simon he felt butterflies when he kissed her. However, when he kissed his coworker Benji (George Sear) on a work trip, he realized he could feel more than just butterflies.

It's not until the very end of the series that Victor vocalizes his sexuality. Unlike Simon, whose journey in the movie was centered on his coming-out, Victor's Season 1 story was about self-discovery.

With a cliffhanger of a Season 1 finale — Victor's parents telling him they're separating and him telling them he's gay in return — fans are hopeful this is just the start of Victor's story, and that a Season 2 will follow up with his next chapter.

Love, Victor Season 1 is streaming now on Hulu.