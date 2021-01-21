It's time to get your game face on, because Victoria Secret's PINK with Purpose is back for another year, this time in a bigger way. Formerly known as the PINK GRL PWR Project, the annual challenge is growing, with Victoria's Secret PINK awarding $25,000 to 15 community leaders of any gender identity between the ages of 18 and 25 so they can fund their big, inspiring dreams. To apply, you need only submit a video application detailing your passion project's mission, and keep your fingers crossed.

Starting on Feb. 16, you can apply to the third annual PINK with a Purpose initiative through the PINK Nation app. CEO of Victoria’s Secret PINK Amy Hauk, Grammy-nominated singers Chloe x Halle, and YouTube workout sensation Chloe Ting are just a few of the judges who will help determine the winners. Each video submission will be judged on four components: your mission, how well you engage the audience, and both the long- and short-term impact your project will have. Your window to submit closes on Feb. 28, and winners will be announced in April 2021.

“We are dedicated to shaping the PINK brand to be a model for inclusivity and diversity and feel that by opening up submissions to all gender identities nationwide we are furthering our mission of enriching and supporting the lives of young adults," Hauk said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. The growth of PINK with a Purpose keeps in line with Victoria Secret's growing initiatives centered on making its brand a more open and uplifting place.

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret PINK

In recent years, VS PINK has expanded its collection of unisex clothing and plans to go even further with its non-gendered options. The brand has also launched a nation-wide mental health platform on its site and partnered with The Jed Foundation in an effort to foster awareness, conversation, and community surrounding the mental health issues young people face today. "I'm super excited to be joining the PINK family," Ting said in the press release. "We share the same passion in empowering the lives of young adults, focusing not just on physical health but promoting the importance of mental health by encouraging today's youth to express themselves."

Lastly, PINK's also made a commitment toward sustainability. Through a partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative, PINK has already upcycled more than 6,000,000 plastic bottles alongside other environmentally conscious initiatives, like repurposing old materials and using recycled packaging. All of this is to say that, alongside PINK with a Purpose and whatever big dreams you might have, a more socially-conscious Victoria's Secret is in progress.