Bachelor Nation fans, rejoice. Victoria Fuller’s quote about meeting Chris Soules during her July 21 interview with People finally gives fans some much-needed answers. Turns out, the two met through Fuller's friend and co-star on The Bachelor, Kelsey Weier. Weier is pals with Soules and suggested an intro.

"She was like, 'I think he's single and he's very attractive, you should talk to him,'" Fuller explained. Soules was definitely interested. So much so that he decided to shoot Fuller a text. "He ended up texting me [in March], and we connected. Some people said he slid into my DMs, but he literally owns an iPhone 2 and can barely send out a text! But if he had, I would have responded." (By "some people," Fuller is likely referring to Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison who told Entertainment Tonight in May, "I guess [Soules] slid into her DMs.")

And then came their IRL meet, which, per People, took place in Soules' hometown of Arlington, Iowa in early April. "I think we were both really nervous," Fuller recalled. "But it wasn't awkward. It felt really natural. And immediately, I was like, 'I really like him!' I felt a genuine connection. And Iowa is so quiet — we were able to just focus on each other and enjoy each other's company."

Things have been going smoothly since then. "We're really happy," she gushed. "The last few months have been really special for us. We're enjoying each other!"

Their shared Bachelor Nation history has also helped strengthen their bond. "It's nice to be able to share that commonality," Fuller shared. "But Chris got to know me for me, not for what he saw on the show. And I'm grateful the way things ended on the show — it worked out!"

So, things seem wonderful. But they're not so wonderful that Fuller is ready to pack her things and move onto Soules' Arlington farm with him just yet. Fuller, who's planning on moving to either Nashville or Los Angeles, says they're cool with keeping things long distance for now.

"We don't really have a system, but the amazing thing about him is that he never puts pressure on our relationship or wants to put a timeline on it," she said. "We are learning and we're growing and we're figuring each other out."

As of now, it seems like Fuller is loving what she's learning about Soules. "He's a good one," she sweetly said of her new beau. "He's the best."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Happy for these two lovebirds!