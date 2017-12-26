Valentine's Day Dinner At Hogwarts Is Now A Thing, So Romance Really Isn't Dead

It will be almost a year before fans will get any chance to return to the wizarding world of the Potterverse on screen with the Fantastic Beasts sequel. But for some fans, the idea of a wait that long is simply too much. For those who are in love, and want to share their passion for all things Potter related, perhaps consider checking out Warner Brothers Studio Tour London, and their fabulous fantasy Valentine's Day dinner at Hogwarts, being held this February on their Great Hall set.

This is the third year running that Warner Brothers Studio Tour London has held this event, after discovering that if you hold it, they will come. The first dinner held on the Great Hall set was at Christmas in 2015, a recreation of Harry's very first Christmas in the Great Hall as part of the run up to the 20th anniversary of the the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher/Sorcerer's Stone. The event that sold out so fast, and proved so popular, it is now a staple of their yearly calendar.

It also inspired them to try others, with one of the most successful so far being the romantic couple's date event, which is known as the "Valentine's Dinner at the Castle."

For those who have never been to the Warner Brothers Studio Tour London, it's a bit like the upscale version of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, without the amusement park features.* Instead, it is a museum that houses the original sets used for the eight movies, with rotating exhibits that occur seasonally. Along with the sets, the exhibits also display the costumes worn by the actors and the props used in the film.

(*The UK does not have a Universal Studios, nor a Wizarding World amusement park. To visit that, they have to come here. So it seems only fitting to visit the original sets, we Americans have to go there.)

For a mere £495 (that's $660 give or take, not including the cost of getting there), Harry Potter obsessed couples can spend either Feb. 9 or 10 having a romantic meal in the Great Hall. The dinner also includes a private tour of the rest of the museum, including Platform 9 3/4 where fans catch the Hogwarts Express, the Gryffindor common room, Dumbledore's office, the Weasley kitchen at The Burrow, and their newest addition, the Forbidden Forest, which opened just last year.

On Friday 9th and Saturday 10th February, guests attending the evening event will be greeted on arrival with welcome drinks and canapés, including a special 'Love Potion' cocktail, before sitting down to dine on the authentic Great Hall set where their chosen wand will be waiting.

Seated at tables for two, guests will enjoy a romantic three-course dinner including a starter, main course and assiette of desserts to share. During the meal, couples will receive their first memento of the evening as a complimentary photo is taken at their table.

After dinner and the tour, couples are welcome to fill their glasses at a tankard of Butterbeer in the backlot's cafe, followed by a walk down the full recreation of Diagon Alley, which ends at the famous scale model of Hogwarts, which every winter is dressed up for the "Hogwarts In The Snow" tour. There fans will be presented with after-dinner tea, coffee and petit fours to cap off a romantic evening.

So if you're figuring out how to celebrate Valentine's Day with the most magical person you've ever met, consider heading to Hogwarts. It certainly won't be like any Valentine's you've ever had.