Valentine's Day is supposedly the most romantic day of the year. And yet, it won't be all flowers and chocolates for all. After taking a closer look at the astro-weather, I discovered that Valentine's Day 2020 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Aries, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

The moon will be in smoldering Scorpio on Feb. 14, which is a pretty big deal. Aside from being hypnotic and totally sexy, the energy of Scorpio is also insanely jealous — not to mention vengeful — so you can already imagine the effects, especially on a holiday like this. Also, Scorpio and Aquarius square one another, which means with the sun in Aquarius, this energy could be really conflicting. Remember, the sun is your physical identity and ego; the moon is your innermost feelings and shadow self. When neither of these energies coincide, you will feel it. The ones feeling it the most this time around happen to be Aries, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

Aries: You're Being Pulled In Different Directions

Luscious Venus — planet of love, beauty, romance, and irresistible charms — will be transiting through your sign, which is a good thing, especially if you're crushing on someone or looking to be noticed. However, try not to mix business with pleasure. This is especially true for you during this time, as lady Venus will be challenged by Saturn-Pluto in your sophisticated 10th house of prestige.

Next, the moon will be in Scorpio, which will shake up your eighth house of sex, debt, and transformation; it will also be challenged by the sun in Aquarius via your friendship sector. Long story short, no hooking up with coworkers and no friends with benefits; it won't end well.

Scorpio: You're Just Not In The Mood Right Now

With the moon in your sign — being challenged by the sun in Aquarius via your domestic fourth house of home and family — you'll probably be in one of your ~moods~. There's nothing wrong with indulging in your solitude, especially if you have errands to run or something that needs organizing. Lady Venus will be sashaying through your orderly sixth house of due diligence, so you may want to stick to doing your own thing. It's totally up to you.

Aquarius: You're Starting To Have Second Thoughts

I know how you feel, Aquarius. Valentine's Day is supposed to be chill, especially with it being your birthday season and all. However, with the moon in Scorpio — activating your ambitious 10th house of authority, career, prominent parents, and reputation in the world — it seems to me like you could be dealing with some emotional baggage on the career front. With your planetary ruler, Uranus, revolutionizing your domestic fourth house of home, family, and inner foundation, let alone opposing the moon in Scorpio, you're undergoing what is referred to as a T-square. (A T-square happens when two planets are about 180 degrees apart, with a third planet roughly 90 degrees from those first two forming a T.) Again, very challenging, but not if you take the necessary action. Besides, from the looks of it, there's something that needs to be reworked in regard to your individual freedom vs. the person you need to be at home and at work.