BTS has finally arrived at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and they’re making a huge splash on the red carpet! The boys rolled up to the BBMAs in high style, as always. They looked absolutely amazing and shared some sweet moments with each other as well as reporters on the red carpet. V, in particular, had something really love to say to the fans. V from BTS' comments about ARMY are too adorable for words!

During their appearance on E!'s red carpet, BTS talked about their Best Social Artist win. V actually gave a really sweet shout out to the fans. "Every moment is a precious memory. We are so happy we could be a part of this with our fans," he said.

So sweet! All the boys seemed really appreciative of the fact that fans made this award happen for them. I mean, they've made history for BTS at this point, so it's a wonderful moment for them. And fans are returning the love tenfold. They're on Twitter right now sharing all their feelings about the award and about V's comments. Here's what they had to say:

In addition to being nominated for Best Social Artist, BTS is at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to perform alongside Halsey. They’ll likely be performing their track “Boy With Luv,” which has catapulted its ways up Billboard’s Hot 100.

Ahead of the song’s release, which was on April 12, Halsey took to Twitter to share her sentiments on the collaboration, ARMY, and what it means to her for people to see her in a new light.

“I’m so glad to see everyone excited + talking about #BoyWithLuv! all your ???s will be answered when it’s here! ARMY thank you for embracing this collab + remember your boys love you + always want to make you happy,” Halsey shared on Twitter. “And as for my crew I can’t wait for you to see this side of me!”

The song and its video have already broken a bunch of records. On April 18, Billboard reported that the “Boy With Luv” music video broke three world records: “Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours,” “most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours,” and “most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.”

It goes without saying that this is a huge moment for BTS and for K-pop in general. So, it makes sense that BTS would be at the Billboard Music Awards ready to give fans their all. They always do anyway! Plus, they’re preparing to go on tour pretty soon. Their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, which will kick off on May 4, is literally right around the corner. And they’re heading to cities all over the world to share their music, talent, and love with fans.

In any case, I’m sure the boys are super excited to be performing alongside Halsey at the BBMAs! And they’re probably equally excited, perhaps even moreso, to be heading out on tour. All in all, it’s a great time to be a K-pop fan!