If you're a summer person, you might already be mourning jean shorts and sandals weather. However, fans of the colder months have probably already taken boots and sweaters out of storage and moved them to the front of their closet. If the latter sounds like you, you'll be excited to hear that Urban Outfitters and UGG have teamed up to release a brand-new style exclusively available at Urban Outfitters. Urban Outfitters & UGG's lavender mini ankle boot is already available in select Urban Outfitter stores and online at UrbanOutfitters.com, and rest assured, it is so cute.

The brand-new colorway, which was released on Monday, Oct. 21, retails for $140, the same price as all other mini ankle boots by the brand. The new booty was introduced to Urban Outfitters at the same time as the rest of the Fall 2019 collection, so even if you're not into the pastel shade, you can still cop other new UGG styles at UO right now.

So how mini is mini? The shaft of the UGG mini ankle boot measures 5.5 inches in height. And, like all classic UGGs, this mini style is lined with sheepskin, made of suede, and features the brand's exclusive Treadlight sole on the bottom, which provides plenty of cushioning, durability, and traction.

In addition to the exclusive dreamy lavender shade, you can also cop the mini ankle boot in "Chestnut," the brand's classic light brown shade; "Eucalyptus Spray," a grayish brown hue; and "Black," self-explanatory, all in the Fall 2019 collection.

The rest of the 15-piece collection features items like the UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Sandal ($100, Urban Outfitters), a slipper-sandal hybrid made of sheepskin and featuring a plush elastic heel strap, and the UGG Neumel Chukka Boot ($130, Urban Outfitters), a low plush boot that features wool lining and laces up the front. You can also find a slew of other classic and trendy styles throughout the rest of the collection.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters/UGG/Emmie America

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters/UGG/Emmie America

As mentioned, the Urban Outfitters x UGG Lavender Mini Ankle Boot is available right now in select stores and online on the Urban Outfitters site. While it's a brand-new release, there's no telling if and when the style will become available again, should it sell out, so I'd advise copping these adorable lavender babies while you can.