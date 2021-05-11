Demi Lovato has had a big year so far. She started off 2021 with a surprise appearance at the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, followed up by a spectacular Grammys performance of her new single, "Anyone." Since then, she's released her documentary, Dancing With The Devil, on YouTube, chronicling her recovery from substance use disorder. Now, she's coming out with a different kind of reality documentary. The series for Peacock, called Unidentified with Demi Lovato, has her working to uncover the truth about UFOs.

Unlike the fictional X-Files, Lovato and her friends will probably not actually find aliens or decidedly reveal whether the truth is out there. But the setup sounds familiar. Lovato will be joined by her younger sister, Dallas, and her skeptical best friend, Matthew. Together, the trio will attempt to dig into the truth about unidentified flying objects and paranormal phenomena to see if aliens exist. According to the show's synopsis, the group will meet with leading experts and eyewitnesses, try to get their hands on secret government reports, and attempt to put together the truth.

So what do Demi Lovato and her friends hope to find? And will fans get lucky that a new single might be forthcoming from the project? Let's run down everything known about the new series so far.

'Unidentified With Demi Lovato' Teaser Though Peacock did not provide a teaser or official images to go with the announcement, Lovato posted this image to her social media. Peacock was quick with the rejoinder tweet, " It's going to be out of this world."

'Unidentified With Demi Lovato' Cast Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images So far, the only announced cast includes Demi and her sister, actor Dallas Leigh Lovato, who got her start in minor roles in Wizards of Waverly Place and Sonny with a Chance. The Lovato sisters will team up with Matthew Scott Montgomery, billed as "Demi's skeptical best friend." Matthew recently appeared with Demi in Dancing With the Devil, and she has credited him with standing by her through both good times and bad.

'Unidentified With Demi Lovato' Plot Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images What fans might not know is that Demi Lovato isn't just diving into aliens for fun. She's a true believer, according to Peacock's press release, and "during this courageous adventure, she hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!" Though it is not clear if Dallas believes her sister, the synopsis confirms Matthew most definitely does not. He'll play the Scully to her Mulder, as it were, trying to find the scientific explanations for these curious incidents.