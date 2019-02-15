I love a good three-day weekend, but unlike other people, it's not because I get an extra day to sleep in. Honestly, I get more excited about the fact that I can almost always count on scoring some of the best deals on my favorite beauty products. But Ulta's Presidents' Day sale 2019 isn't your average run-of-the-mill beauty sale. The brand just changed the game by offering items that aren't just marked down — Ulta's also giving away items completely for free. And I don't just mean a single throwaway awkward shade of lipstick, either.

This holiday weekend, starting Friday, Feb. 15, shop ulta.com (for those of you keeping score at home, you don't even need to change out of your pajamas to get the deal — in fact, it's an online-only promotion), where Ulta Beauty is rewarding online shoppers with an extra-special goodie bag for their purchase. (And by goodie bag, I mean, a really good bag!) The mystery gift bag comes packed with 26 surprise beauty products, worth over $115 total. I feel like I need to repeat that: You'll get 26 beauty products worth over $115. And the best part is, the bag will be shipped to your doorstep within three to five business days absolutely free if you spend at least $70 on Ulta's site.

And guess what? I know exactly what's in the adorable pink studded velvet bag. Teaser: It's loaded with fan-favorite brands like Tarte, Kate Somerville, Bumble and Bumble, MAC, and Kiehl’s. In your bag, you'll find the Living Proof Travel Size Perfect Hair Day Night Cap Overnight Perfector, a Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer Mini, the cult-favorite Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel Mini, an Urban Decay Perversion Mascara Mini, Tarte's Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation Sampler, a MAC Prep+Prime Fix+ Setting Spray Sample, an IT Cosmetics In An Eye Cream Sample, and so much more.

Here is every item you can find tucked away in your free gift with a $70 purchase.

To receive your free swag bag, add this gift to your basket. It will show a $70 price tag in your basket until you add $70 worth of merchandise to your cart, then it will magically turn free. Be careful, because if you don't rack up at least $70 of additional items, you will be charged $70 for the gift bag.

Oh, and one more thing: Ulta Beauty is keeping secret the amount of bags the retailer is actually offering over the weekend. Although there is a one-per-customer limit, there's no telling how long these promotional bags will be offered. My advice? Go on and get shopping STAT. Leave work early on Friday or wake up at the crack of dawn on Saturday morning if need be — you don't want to miss out on a ton of free products. After completing your $70+ purchase, you can go right back to sleep after your early-morning wake-up call and dream about that moment when you finally get to crack open your free goodie bag.