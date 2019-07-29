In case you missed it, Monday, July 29 is National Lipstick Day and coincidentally (OK, well, not so coincidentally), Ulta Beauty is having a buy one, get one free deal on lipsticks from now until Saturday, Aug. 3. During Ulta's BOGO Lipstick Sale, you can mix and match your lipstick selections across six different brands and a whopping 31 lip products.

The brands participating in this major sale include Anastasia Beverly Hills, Beauty by PopSugar, BECCA Cosmetics, Lorac, Tarte Cosmetics, and Too Faced. In addition to the sale running on Ulta.com, you can also take advantage of these amazing deals in store at your local Ulta. What's more is that the sale isn't exclusive to your traditional lipstick bullets. You'll also find lip liners, lip glosses, liquid lipsticks, velvety bullets, and even more different types of lippies included in the deal. So no matter the type of lip product that you prefer to pile on your pout, you'll find it in this BOGO sale.

The best part? You don't even need a code to take advantage of this deal. Simply add one product from the BOGO section to your cart, and then add a second of equal or lesser value, and the discount will automatically be taken at checkout.

If your beauty arsenal is in need of a major lipstick refresh, read on for some of the best lip liners, lipsticks, and glosses that you'll find included in this sale.

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme

Thanks to Ulta's BOGO lipstick sale, Too Faced's Lip Injection Extreme is one of the lip products you can use this BOGO deal on. It's a clear gloss that makes lips appear fuller and pouty from the first application, if that's something you're into.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss

ABH's fan-favorite OG lip gloss is available at Ulta in 26 different shades. And now, you can get stock up and get two of those shades for the price of one.

Beauty by PopSugar Be The Boss Lip Gloss

Beauty by PopSugar's Be The Boss Lip Gloss comes in 13 different shades, from stunning nudes to pretty pinks. The formula is buildable, so one swipe of the gloss will give you a subtle hint of color, or you can continue to swipe it on for a more pigmented punch.

Lorac Alter Ego Lipstick

Lorac's Alter Ego Lipstick is available in 23 different opaque mauve and nude shades that come in matte and satin finishes.

BECCA Ultimate Lipstick Love

BOGO never felt so good, especially because that means you can get a major discount when stocking up on your choice of the 30 different shades of BECCA's Ultimate Lipstick Love.

Tarte The Lip Architect Lipstick & Liner

I told you there's a large range of lip products included in this sale. Tarte's The Lip Architect Lipstick & Liner is a two-in-one product that offers a priming lip liner and a satin-y, matte lipstick. The double-sided lippie comes in six different shades, so you could buy all six products for the price of three. When you think about it, that's 12 different products for the price of three. You're welcome.

Ulta's BOGO Lipstick sale isn't the only sale that the beauty giant is holding in honor of National Lipstick Day. The retailer is also offering up to 50% off some of your favorite lipsticks. Be sure to check out Ulta's National Lipstick Day section of the website for even more details.