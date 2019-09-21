Nothing like rounding out a three-week-long sale with a bang. And that's exactly what Ulta is doing on the last day of their bi-annual 21 Days Of Beauty Sale. Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sept. 21 deals include 50% off products from Urban Decay, Tarte, Benefit, and Juice Beauty.

But not just any products. The deals on Saturday, Sept. 21 include best-selling products like the cult-favorite Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer from Tarte. That's right, the liquid full-coverage concealer that is so good it can pretty much cover up any blemish, dark spot, fine line, and a lifetime of mistakes, is half-off at Ulta on the last day of Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale.

Not sure what shade you are? Simple fix: buy two of the 30 different shades and you'll get them for the price of one. You won't regret it, especially as the concealer doubles as a contouring product. What's more is that the texture is a creamy liquid but dries to a non-flaky matte finish.

Ok, so now that you know Shape Tape is half-off, if you want to see what the rest of the deals on the last day of Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale look like, then read on.

Tarte Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer

Ok, I don't think that Shape Tape needs much more of an introduction but the best-selling concealer is just $14 on the last day of the sale, so you should definitely take advantage of this deal.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil

Urban Decay's Glide-On Eye Pencil does just that — glides right on making for the easiest application. It is available in 26 bold shades and can take any eye look to the next level. The best part? They're just $11 on the last day of Ulta's sale.

Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil

Ulta has really got your eye makeup covered on the last day of its sale thanks to the addition of the deal on Benefit's My Brow Pencil. The double-sided pencil features a spoolie on one side to brush up your brows, and an ultra-fine pencil on the other to fill in your brows, giving them a natural color. The two-in-one product is just $12 on Sept. 21.

Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer

If you need a good moisturizer then lucky for you, Ulta included this deal on Juice Beauty's Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer. The moisturizer is on sale for just $35 which is a steal considering all of the benefits that it provides to your skin. The cream hydrates, brightens, and provides an even skin tone after continuous use.

That's all, folks. Those are all of the deals that completely round out Ulta's bi-annual sale. So if you want to take advantage of any of these awesome deals, then be sure to head to your local Ulta store or check out Ulta.com before the end of the day on Sept. 21. Good luck and happy shopping.