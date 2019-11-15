While music festival season typically doesn't begin until the spring, beauty festival season takes place year-round, especially at Ulta. The beauty retailer's first-ever "beauty festival" — Ulta's BeautyFest — begins on Saturday, Nov. 16, and ends a day later on Sunday, Nov. 17, and it's more than enough time for beauty lovers to shop the major sale event and take advantage of amazing deals, discounts, and free products, too.

The two-day event takes place across every single Ulta Beauty store in the U.S., but will be exclusive to in-store shopping only. All things considered, that makes sense — the whole point of a festival is to enjoy it in person.

On the morning of Nov. 16, all Ulta stores will open one hour early and the first 100 guests to enter will receive a range of free beauty products. Even if you're not one of the lucky first 100 to enter your local store, there are still tons of reasons to shop the sale. All customers are encouraged to take advantage of complimentary beauty treatments and other services, major discounts (like 30% off Kylie Cosmetics products), as well as a chance to win up to $2,000 in Ulta gift cards. Whether you're looking to kickstart your holiday shopping or you want to treat yourself to BeautyFest's free perks, there's something for everyone.

If you can't make it into an Ulta during the sale, Ulta Beauty's Holiday Haul will be ongoing on Ulta.com from Sunday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 17 with major discounts on best-sellers like 30% off ColourPop products, 50% off some Ulta Beauty Collection products, and two L'Oreal mascaras for $12.

No matter how you choose to shop for beauty products — whether online or in store during the Holiday Haul or Ulta BeautyFest sales, respectively — you're bound to save a ton of cash. But if I were you, I'd grab my best friends and head to Ulta to kickoff the holidays and score as many free beauty perks as possible.