Whenever I'm riding in an Uber, I'm usually texting a friend or scrolling through Instagram to pass the time. However, thanks to Uber's Cargo Store app, it looks like that's about to change. The brand new shopping app, which was launched in an exclusive partnership with Uber on Wednesday, July 17, lets riders make purchases on the go — but it's so much more than your typical online store. In fact, customers who buy products with the app during their Uber trips will receive ride credits in return. It's a win-win for everyone involved (except maybe your wallet).

OK, there's a lot of information to unpack here, so I'll take it from the top. If you're an avid Uber rider, then you might remember when Uber partnered with Cargo in July 2018 to help drivers sell snacks to their customers mid-ride. It was a total game-changer (especially for hungry passengers), but Uber's Cargo Store app takes that feature to the next level. In addition to snacks from Cargo Boxes, the new app lets riders purchase major products during their rides. Some of the products featured during the app's launch include Apple AirPods, the Apple Watch Series 4, the Nintendo Switch, and more.

Basically, you'll be able to spend time in the back of your Uber shopping instead of scrolling.

The Cargo Store app doesn't only sell tech items, though. According to Uber, other products that will be sold on the app during its official launch include Christian Louboutin Nail Colour, a makeup set from Glossier, a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, and so much more. In fact, a collection of "Daily Deals" will be featured on the app regularly that'll give you a list of popular products to buy during your trips. Therefore, whether you're looking for a new set of headphones (same) or a new makeup kit, Uber will have you covered.

Now, you're probably wondering why you should order those products mid-ride instead of waiting until you get home. Believe it or not, there are a few reasons. For starters, if you make a purchase with the Cargo Store App during your Uber trip, you'll get 10% back in Uber Voucher ride credits. Therefore, every purchase you make through the app during your Uber rides will help you score points toward your next outings.

On top of that, you'll only be able to shop with the Cargo Store app while you're on an Uber trip, which is another reason why you should make purchases during your rides (instead of at home).

So, how do you receive the items that you order mid-ride? Apparently, the process is easy. According to Uber, your products will be shipped to the address that you've entered into the app. With that being said, you won't receive your new gifts during your trip (that'd be magical, though).

As you can see, shopping on the Cargo Store app will help you score new presents and Uber credits — but it'll also help your drivers out. In fact, when you order something from app for the first time, your driver will make $1 extra during your trip.

Again, everyone wins (except for your wallet, because, money).