Uber Is Introducing Flying Cars, & This Sounds Like A Terrible Idea
If you're a die-hard fan of Harry Potter or pretty much any of the Back to the Future movies, it's very possible that, at some point, you've fantasized about hopping into one of those magical flying cars and zooming away. Well, it looks like those dreams might actually become a reality — official wizard license not required. Uber is introducing flying cars, and, honestly, the whole thing sounds a little terrifying.
During the Web Summit conference in Lisbon on Nov. 8, Uber chief product officer Jeff Holden announced that the ride sharing app will unveil flying cars by 2020. The service, dubbed UberAir, is set to debut in Dallas and Los Angeles. Holden speculates that they will see "heavy use" of the new product.
Uber won't build the four-passenger, electric flying cars themselves, but will rather partner with manufacturers, including civilian and military plane makers, jet manufacturers, and private plane makers. The company will also team up with NASA to create an air traffic control network that will monitor the busy sky. A property management company in L.A. is set to build Skyport rooftop take-off and landing terminals for UberAir.
"Technology will allow L.A. residents to literally fly over the city's historically bad traffic, giving them time back to use in far more productive ways," Holden said. "At scale, we expect UberAir will perform tens of thousands of flights each day across the city."
Oh, and there's even a video, which shows passengers hailing their UberAir just like you'd do with a regular Uber ride. Only this time, the passenger heads to the top of a tall building, and hops into a flying car. They then float high above the city, nonchalantly checking their phones and gazing serenely out the window.
So, in theory, this sounds like a very cool idea. But it could also be recipe for a complete, terrifying disaster.
Twitter was having some, ermm, mixed feelings about this news.
#uber just announced flying taxis in LA around 2020. So not only will Los Angeles be known for smog, but also drunken vomit falling from the sky.— Jason Nocera (@NicheCartoons) November 8, 2017
Uber’s coming out with flying taxis and I haven’t been this excited for something in a awhile lmaooo pic.twitter.com/cmVTNBxhYT— BROOKE ANDERSON🌸 (@broookeellen) November 8, 2017
Thought this was an onion article for a second— 🗯 (@BatesByDre) November 8, 2017
Wait till you see the surge pricing on this feature— David Burrows (@dmburrows) November 8, 2017
Would be faster to grab a regular cab— Karley Spray (@spray_karley) November 8, 2017
i once took an Uber from Hollywood driving 100 on the freeway with a driver who was CLEARLY high af. Dont trust these mfers w aircraft lol.— CASSIUS FADE (@fknlame) November 8, 2017
Flying cars have also already gotten a massive thumb down from esteemed engineer and inventor Elon Musk.
“Obviously, I like flying things,” Musk, who is the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, told Bloomberg in a Feb. 2017 interview. “But it’s difficult to imagine the flying car becoming a scalable solution.”
He added,
Ummmm, yeah, I'm going to pass on that level of medieval torture.
Musk expanded on the whole flying car debate during a conversation with Neil deGrasse Tyson in 2015, when he once again reinforced the idea that the whole concept could be super, super dangerous.
"If there are flying cars then, well, obviously you have added this additional dimension where a car could potentially fall on your head and would be susceptible to weather," he explained. "And of course you would have to have a flying car that — where it will be like on autopilot, because otherwise forget it."
Musk did, however, add that the concept behind flying cars isn't bad at all. He said,
For their part, Uber promises that they'll be taking the strictest of safety measures. In its proposal, the company explained that they believe that through a combination of good air traffic control, automation, and essentially watching the weather, they can make their flying taxis twice as safe as driving a car. The report stated,
OK, I'm no mathematician but I still think I'll stick to ground transport. In the meantime, if they happen to ever come up with a DeLorean that can take us back in time, please notify me immediately.