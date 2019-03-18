With the kickoff of March Madness just days away, it's time to think ahead to the bites and sips you'll want to roll out for your crew on game day. Let's be real: No one wants to potentially miss out on a winning shot or a big upset, which is why Uber Eats' March Madness 2019 deals will be a life-saver for keeping you fueled up during basketball season. With six rounds of weekly promos to partake in, you can look forward to scoring major savings on all your takeout cravings. The bonus? You can get all the noms without leaving your couch.

Starting on Thursday, March 21, hungry customers can head to UberEats.com/MarchMadness to get in on six different promos that are directly tied to the outcome of each game. It's a fun way to infuse some game day spirit into your order while reaping the benefits of great deals on your orders, and I'm so here for it.

The company is kicking things off with a "Cinderella Eats Free" round, which basically means that if a #16 seed upsets a #1 seed during the first game, the first 200,000 people will have a chance to score $20 off on their next order at UberEats.com/MarchMadness. If that happens, the code will be live for about 10-15 minutes, meaning you'll want to move fast if you want to take advantage of a free dinner.

The hardest part of watching March Madness is seeing your team get beat badly, and Uber Eats is gifting you a pick me up in the event that that happens. If your hometown team loses a game by 20 or more points, everyone there will get $5 off their next order with the "They Snooze, You Eats" promo. You'll have from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. the next day to take advantage of the promo code and eat all your feelings.

During the Sweet Sixteen round starting on March 28, Uber Eats is sweetening your orders through the championship. From March 28 through April 8, you can get 16 percent off (up to $10) on your next Uber Eats order. Meanwhile, the next week, you can celebrate a game-winning buzzer beater the morning after by taking advantage of no delivery fees on all orders from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It's the perfect excuse to get your breakfast fix without having to pay more.

Meanwhile, round 5 of Uber Eats' March Madness promo is serving up free delivery fees to fans of teams that didn't make it to the Final. The day after the game, you'll be able to take advantage of zero delivery fees on your order from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Uber Eats app. Look at it this way: Even if your team lost, at least you're still winning in the takeout department.

Last but not least, the final round has it set up so that your savings are completely dependent on Randy, an Uber Eats Courier. He's reportedly predicted that the champion will win by 21 points. In this case, you'll want him to be far off, because for every point he's off, Uber Eats will give their customers a percentage point off of their order. There's the potential to take home 20 percent off your takeout pizza or tacos, so I'd definitely keep an eye out for that. To get in on the promo, all you have to do is open the app between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST on April 9 and apply the promo code.

Again, Uber Eats' six rounds of savings kick off with the start of March Madness season on March 21, so I'd set a reminder every week to make sure you're scoring as many savings as possible on your game time eats. Let the games begin!