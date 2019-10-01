If you're into all the gossip and hilarious antics coming out of Bachelor Nation, you're definitely going to want to read Tyler Cameron's quote about his erection on The Bachelorette. During an appearance on The Ringer's Bachelor Party podcast on Sept. 30, Cameron got into detail about the one time he got a boner with Brown during a makeout sesh in Latvia. “I had those tight, tight, way-too-small pants on,” he said. “We were making out and they were, like, ‘All right, guys, we have to go, we have to go.’ I was like, ‘No,’ ya know? And then finally they pulled us off, like made us go, and I was like, ‘Well, now I have a boner and all of America is going to see it.’ And she’s like, ‘Do I need to go in front of you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m just going to show it off.’”

If you're shocked you somehow missed the footage of Cameron walking around the streets of Latvia with a boner, don't be too, uh, hard on yourself. The shows producers reportedly cut the footage from the episode, so you're just going to have to rely on your imagination.

While Cameron didn't quite get a boner in Scotland, he admitted he also had a pretty close call there. “Things got pretty heavy between me and Hannah,” he said. “We were in a castle ... I was able to keep everything under control there. I was proud of myself.”

The Ringer on YouTube

Cameron has since moved on from his days of getting boners on national television and is now reportedly dating none other than supermodel Gigi Hadid. Cameron tried to play it cool when asked about their reported relationship in a Sept. 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We're just friends," Cameron told ET in what the publication described as an attempt to play coy. "I mean... that's just where we're at. Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly."

He continued by saying that his majorly public relationship with Brown is what's inspiring to keep things under wraps with Hadid. "I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships," he said. "I've dated publicly, so... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now. I'm in love with myself."

While he's obviously trying to maintain his independence, Cameron couldn't help but gush about Hadid a bit throughout his Entertainment Tonight interview. "She's an amazing person," he said. "We have a great time together." At another point in the interview, Cameron even noted Hadid is "great."

Oh, and did I mention he just moved to New York where Hadid also happens to live? "That's going really well," he explained. "I've got some cool campaigns coming out too, so [I'm] excited for that."

Don't get too excited, guys. Cameron made it clear he's only making the move for business reasons. "Modeling has been a blessing. I've got great people in my corner there that I love working with. I'm so new to that world and that industry. I'm just having fun with it and making a name of myself if I can," he explained. "But it's using it as a vehicle to get the goals I want to obtain, which is construction and real estate [back in Florida]."

And he's not necessarily trying to ride the coattails of his supermodel "friend" Hadid. "She's a little bit more big-time than I am," he joked, adding that "she's pretty good at what she does."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All in all, I'm just happy Cameron found himself a reported relationship where he doesn't necessarily have to worry about cameras capturing his boners and airing them on national television.