Another week on The Bachelorette Season 15, another week where fans are still incredibly confused as to why Hannah is still keeping Luke P. around. With four more episodes until the season finale on July 29, things are definitely heating up between Hannah and the remaining guys. But even though filming is already way past over, one frontrunner in particular has really stood out this week: Tyler Cameron defended Hannah B. after a Bachelorette alum called her out on Twitter on June 24, saying she doesn't have to "dry hump em all." Um, excuse me sir, who invited you into this conversation anyway?

It started when James Taylor, a former contestant on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016 who was sent home on week six, decided to Tweet how he felt about Hannah's time as the Bachelorette. "I'm a Hannah fan but girl you can't have it both ways," he wrote. "Make choices your future husband will be proud of after watching you do what you do on TV. You don't have to dry hump em all. And don't get mad at someone else when YOU feel guilty. Send him home or own it. #TheBachelorette."

Enter Tyler C, who was not at all having it with the former contestant, because obviously. Two days later, on June 26, he replied to James' tweet, writing, "The things some people do to stay relevant... let our Queen live and let's embrace her on this journey. Very few have a clue what it's like to be in the leads shoes. Our Queen is imperfectly perfect like us all. Don't Christians claim that only god should do the judging-James 4:12."

The 26-year-old general contractor followed up with another tweet, "This is also the same guy that keeps tagging me in his IG post and I have never spoken to him... that ain't it buddy."

Though you'd think that would be the end of it, James didn't go down without adding some more (ridiculous, if I might add) opinions about Hannah. "I was just commenting on what I saw," he contestant tweeted. "You have a way bigger following than me and can roast me if you want and I deserve some of that for sure. Hannah's the coolest — just disagreed with her take on 'I do what I want' as a Christian. Also — be careful who you call 'your' queen." To which Tyler replied, simply and epically, "Our queen."

I wish this story was over! But alas, it is not. James also tweeted the following screenshot of a comment he left on an unidentified Instagram photo.

In the same breath, he also tweeted the below.

I mean... go off I guess? Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but ultimately, it sounds like James is inserting his where it truthfully doesn't belong. Periodt! Hannah may have chosen to stay out of Tyler and James' Twitter exchange, but that didn't stop her from turning to Instagram to let her fans know that she's not letting any of the haters get to her. "I refuse to not stand in the sun. I refuse to feel shame. I refuse to believe the lies and evil that flood my comments," she wrote in the caption. "I am standing firm in believing that maybe God wants to use a mess like me to point to His goodness and grace. But dang, it's hard. The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive... it's chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly. We all fall short of the glory of God... we just happen to do it on national television."

As for those who have continued to support her and the contestants on this season of The Bachelorette, Hannah's thankful and appreciative, according to her post. "Thank you to those who continue to support me and my guys as we open our hearts to each other, and in turn...you!" she wrote. "We appreciate you and your kindness!"

It's really such a shame when people feel the need to voice their harsh opinions about things that have absolutely nothing to do with them. Keep on doing your thing, Hannah. We're rooting for you! And apparently, so is Tyler.