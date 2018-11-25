As it turns out, the internet can actually be a place where good things happen. Don't believe me? Well, in feel-good internet news during Thanksgiving weekend, Twitter reunited two friends with a 2006 vacation photo, so get your tissues out because this is some wholesome freakin' content.

On Saturday, Nov. 24, Twitter user Brianna Cry (@briannacry) put out a request to her followers, writing,

Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited.

She attached a picture with the tweet featuring herself as a young girl, decked out in a lay, posing next to another girl in a blue floral dress.

Shortly after she posted the tweet, the internet started working its magic. After the tweet blew up, Cry tweeted again and said, "umm this was at 9 retweets when I fell asleep.. Sooo I’m looking for a husband as well so y’all can try to find him too while y’all search for girly. thanks." LOL.

Though there's no confirmation on whole "finding a husband" part, one thing's for certain – countless likes and retweets later, the internet located the other girl in the photo! Twitter user @heii_tree responded to Cry and posted a photo of herself holding a framed photo of her in 2006 on. The. Same. Cruise, and she wrote, "Heard you were looking for me."

For all you detectives out there, @heii_tree is pictured wearing the same dress she was wearing Cry's original tweet. Voila! We have a reunion folks!

When asked about the whole experience of finding a long-lost bud online, Cry tells Elite Daily, "Never underestimate the power of the internet!" After @heii_tree's initial response, the two started chatting on the original Twitter thread:

Eventually, Twitter user @Usman_A_ asked what we're all thinking, "[H]ow tf did someone alert you to check twitter in such a short amount of time?! Like how did they recognise the child version of you?!"

User @heii_tree responded, "Most of the friends that alerted me I’ve known since middle school!! I don’t think I changed much in the time span between elementary and middle school, so that’s why"

Hopefully these vacation besties will get a chance to meet up in real life. When asked if they were planning a reunion, Cry tells Elite Daily, "We really want to!" But on heii's Twitter account, she posted a tweet on Nov. 24, saying, "To everyone who’s saying [Brianna] and I should meet up: I’m going to community college on financial aid I’m not going anywhere anytime soon." So, you might have to wait for this reunion.

Though everyone would love to see these two get together, it's worth mentioning that a Go Fund Me called "Help Brianna and Heii meet" is completely fake news. As @heii_tree noted in a tweet, "To my knowledge, neither @briannacry or I have set up/been contacted about a gofundme. Please be careful about links everyone, and keep your muns close to your huns uwu."

TBH, I would love to see these two reunite IRL, but just knowing the internet did something heartwarming and good is enough to hold me over for now. Here's to more good news stories like this taking over your timelines for the rest of 2018!