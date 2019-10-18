Some of the best groups from this decade have been formed through reality competition shows. It's amazing to look back at the groups during their humble beginnings on television, especially knowing that just one small decision could have changed the entire outcome. I mean, could you imagine if one member backed out or never auditioned in the first place? I shiver just thinking about it. In 2015, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu competed on the Korean reality show Sixteen. Obviously, they all came out on top and formed TWICE, and the rest is history. Since it's been four years since each of the members debuted, their looks have definitely changed over time. TWICE'S Jeongyeon's hair evolution is especially mesmerizing, because each of her styles have been exceptionally beautiful.

Whether her hair is short or long, black or blue, straight or curled, Jeongyeon is able to pull of any and all styles. TWICE's fans — known as ONCE — look up to Jeongyeon for hair inspiration and once you look through her different hair changes throughout the years, you'll understand why. But enough chit-chat, I present you: TWICE's Jeongyeon's hair evolution.