Tweets & Memes Of Jets Dance To Anything Will Make You Care About Football

If you're more of a #TGIT than Thursday Night Football kind of person, then you might have missed out on some pretty sweet moves on Nov. 2. The New York Jets were playing against the Buffalo Bills, and at one point in the game, the Jets players began to really feel the need to groove. Take a look at these tweets and memes of Jets dancing to anything, and you might just decide to set your DVR to record all NFL games from now on.

The NFL airs football games every Thursday night during the regular season, and this week, the game between the Jets and the Bills has everyone talking. No, it isn't a game-changing play or a crazy injury that has Twitter blowing up. It's the New York Jets' dance moves — and I'm not talking about just one guy in the end zone flashing some skills. The entire defense of the New York Jets all began shaking what their mamas gave them.

Now, I'm not sure if there was music playing on the field, but Twitter has done it again by setting this clip of the dancing New York Jets defenders to all different kinds of soundtracks. Honestly, most of the song choices match up really well. If you don't find yourself sporting a big old smile while watching these videos, then I'm not sure what would do it for you.

Let's start off with a club vibe with "Sandstorm" by Darude.

The Official Jets Twitter account went with a little Lil Uzi Vert.

Mariah has the holiday tunes, and the Jets have the sweet moves.

I really don't want a lot for Christmas now that I have this video in my life.

Not sure if it was the "Time of Their Lives," but the Jets did win the game.

Nobody puts baby in the Corner #JetsDanceToAnything pic.twitter.com/OCEYon069h — Greg Blas (@gman42995) November 4, 2017

So, maybe they were just taking a moment in the middle of the game to make sure they had perfected their victory dance. Winning without slick moves just isn't as fun.

As you watch the video, it's difficult to focus on all that's going on with just one viewing.

Each time I watch a #JetsDanceToAnything video I focus on a different player... And they do not disappoint — Mitchell Fete (@Mr_Meeetch) November 4, 2017

The water boy had no idea what to do.

favorite part is the waterboy’s look....runs out there, gives funny look dosent know how to react & then runs off without ever giving water — Justin Domagata (@jdomlb_2) November 4, 2017

He probably shouldn't have run off. They likely needed hydration then more than ever while busting out those sweet dance moves.

Dancing is the way to viewers' hearts.

I'll probably never watch the NFL again but this would have to be my team. — Aceito (@airjones7) November 4, 2017

If you pick your favorite team based on which ones could help you win a game of Dance Dance Revolution, then the New York Jets would have to be your number one.

Disney fans will Remember The Titans as the OG team of football dance moves.

Teams have evolved a bit since TC Williams took the field pic.twitter.com/DvAlrtSNUr — Zach Lewis (@ZachLewis3187) November 4, 2017

You'll also remember this movie as one of the first times you swooned over Ryan Gosling, and let's be honest, you probably haven't stopped swooning since.

Fans even made their moves work to the smooth sounds of Barry White.

Their moves must be pretty spot-on to make Barry White tunes make any kind of sense in a football stadium.

Some people picked favorites.

Adams #33 was going in the entire clip! 😂😂 — M Luc (@blackorange0607) November 4, 2017

Jamal Adams, number 33, really did give it his all, though.

People's plans for the rest of the day were canceled because #JetsDanceToAnything clearly takes precedence.

I can't stop watching this. 😆😆😆 — liberalgranny50 (@peppersandeggs) November 4, 2017

You're not alone, @liberalgranny50, you are not alone.

As for myself, I'm more of a college football fan, so fun happenings like this aren't usually on my radar. Thankfully, Twitter is here for all the amateur NFL fans to make sure that you don't miss out on the best impromptu dance parties that professional football has to offer.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.