This year marks the 90th Annual Academy Awards. As they do with any anniversary that ends with zero, the Oscars have been making a big deal out of this year's milestone, filling the time with dozens of montages to introduce each category. Some of the montages make sense (lots of best Actresses for Best Supporting Actress, for example.) Other are just sort of randomly placed, but that doesn't make them any less effective. In particular, the montage set to the Love Actually song at the 2018 Oscars was one of the most effective, leaving Twitter in tears.

The montage in question was the longest of the bunch so far. (Most of the montages have run in the 30 to 90 seconds neighborhood.) This one was a full 4 minutes, covering 90 years of the movie industry. One might think that would include only films that the Academy has recognized as the creme de la creme of the industry. But nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, there are several segments from the dreaded "genre films" that the Oscars would never deign to recognize outside of a sound editing category.

Take the time to sit through the whole thing and see how many movies you spot that that the Academy would turn their nose up at.

Twitter was personally startled and confused, both at the length and at the content. Part of the reason for this is that, unlike the other montages that happened, there wasn't any category that the montage seemed to be tied to, there was no introduction, and only a brief quip at the end by Jimmy Kimmel about how being featured in a montage of films was the real goal of every actor.

But the song at the end got those who hadn't already started crying:

And for many by the time it was over, they were ready to give it a standing ovation and the Oscar for Best Oscar Montage.

For others the inclusion of movies that your Oscar voters would never was what made the whole four minutes worth it.

Others decided this was a perfect moment to callback to Kimmel's earlier joke about the non-winners being able to take home a jet-ski, showcase showdown style.

Others noted the irony of the Oscars playing a four minute montage, while cutting off their winners after 20 seconds of thank yous.

For others, the length was necessary to convince them to love movies, because obviously they don't if they're sitting at home watching the Oscars for seven hours.

Others were confused why this particular montage was garnering praise.

Others seemed to think that the mass of montage presented tonight was a queue for how we were going to all live going forward in 2018 and perhaps the 21st century in general, or at least the 2020s, and prepared for the event of their own montage moment.

Billy Eichner took this as his best opportunity for reminding the Academy that he is available to host the Montage for the 91st Annual Academy Awards in 2019, and promised the viewing audience what sort of montages he would bring to the table.

But at least one viewer was a big fan:

A montage on every TV and chicken in every pot and tweet in every social media account. With a slogan like that, one might be able to win the 2020 presidential election.

Personally? The moment that got me was the one that I saw a lot of people Retweeting gifs for: The inclusion of Anton Yelchin, who was taken from us too soon just before the release of Star Trek Beyond.

Partly because Star Trek films are exactly the sort of movies that the Oscars never acknowledge, and yet want to take credit for, as well as the cruel accident that took such a great actor before he could show us the breadth of his talents.

But really, it was the theme from Love Actually that seemed to get most people.

There was only one thing missing from this montage...

zxxz996 on YouTube

Always fade out in a montage.......