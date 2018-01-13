Tweets About The Hawaii Ballistic Missile Threat Alert Show Mass Panic & Confusion

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Hawaii residents panicked as they received an emergency alert about a ballistic missile threat. The alert turned out to be a false alarm, according to NBC News. In the middle of the chaos, many looked to Twitter for answers. Tweets about the Hawaii ballistic missile threat alert express fear and concern about the state's safety.

According to NBC, residents of Hawaii received a shocking emergency alert on their phones and televisions, warning them of a ballistic missile threat inbound to the state. The alert advised people to "seek immediate shelter," and warned that it was "not a drill." However, a few minutes later, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency tweeted, "NO missile threat to Hawaii." Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii also tweeted, confirming to residents that the alert was a false alarm.

In the time between the initial alert and the false alarm reports from state officials, people in Hawaii and other areas of the country expressed their confusion, fear, and desire for more information, mainly via Twitter. The alert was sent out around 8 a.m. local time, when most residents were still sleeping or just starting their days.

Sarah Donchey, a reporter from Texas, is currently in Hawaii, and woke up to a number of notifications, including the initial alert.

Many residents followed the alert's instructions to "seek immediate shelter."

More to come.