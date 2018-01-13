Tweets About The Florida Lottery Jackpot Winner Will Make You Cry With Everyone Else Who Didn't Win

We all have unrealistically high hopes and dreams that in one lifetime or another, we will eventually win the lottery. I know for a fact that with a giant sum of cash, I would spend all of my dough on a house full of dogs, copious amounts of athleisure, and literally all of the bagels in the world. And while you might think that all lottery winners are on the older side, one lucky 20-year-old in Florida just won the Mega Millions jackpot, defying all odds. Twitter obviously had a few hilarious things to say in response to this kid's huge win, and these tweets about the Florida lottery jackpot winner might make you cry tears of envy.

Being able to retire at the ripe age of 20 would be the literal dream. While most 20-somethings solely live off of cheap Ramen and consider Chipotle's $1.80 side of guac to be a luxury (I'm really just talking about myself at this point), Shane Missler of Port Richey, Florida is literally rolling in dough after winning the jackpot, CNN Money reports. He drew the Mega Millions winning ticket one week ago, which was worth $450 million. It was the fourth-largest win in Mega Millions history, and the 11th-biggest jackpot in U.S. history. Missler reportedly accepted his prize through an LLC — which he appropriately named Secret 007 — because really, why not?

Twitter's reactions to Missler's big win range from being truly upset and rightfully jealous, to desperately rampaging through Ancestry.com to see if they're related to him. On the other hand, some are honestly a little worried about Florida's young Richie Rich.

To start, the sad and jealous responses are seriously all of us, though. In the wise words of '90s icon, Gwen Stefani, "If I had all the money in the world, if I was a wealthy girl. No man could test me, impress me, my cash flow and would never ever end." Amen, sista.

Some of us are desperately trying to find out how we might possibly be related to Missler. Could I potentially be his long lost aunt? Maybe his second cousin, once removed? How does this even work? May the odds be ever in my favor (please and thank you).

Finally, just a few of us are a little worried about a 20-year-old having so much responsibility, endless amounts of cash, and large scale publicity. Between the heavily-discussed "lottery curse" and the fact that the lottery released Missler's name and personal information, Twitter's soft side is honestly just looking out for the super lucky dude, because we're all wishing him the best of luck.

Regardless of how he decides to spend his riches in the long run, Missler can buy all the pups and all the guac — and he might even be able to fulfill my dream of getting a roller coaster in his backyard. But, since he appears to be a nice boy with a good heart, Missler told CNN that he plans to put his big win towards the greater good. Which is in all honesty, is super admirable and respectable. Missler told CNN Money his big plans:

I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity.

Good for you, Shane Missler, for helping your family and dedicating your cash to some dope AF pursuits. Although we're looking forward to seeing some charitable actions stem from those Mega Millions, we also hope that he takes the time and the opportunity to enjoy his wealth (and maybe share half of it with me). But, as they all say, "don't spend it all in one place!"

