Dan Istitene/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Tweets About The “Fairy Outfits” At The 2018 Opening Ceremony Will Make You Want To Submit Your Resume ASAP
The parade of nations at the 2018 Winter Olympics' opening ceremony was undoubtedly an interesting fashion show of each country's unique color themes in their uniforms, but what really caught viewers' attentions were the "fairy outfits" at the 2018 opening ceremony of the people introducing each country with a sign.
https://twitter.com/pcocteau/status/961930097010888704
More to come.