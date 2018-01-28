Tweets About SZA's Grammys Snub Prove Fans Are Pissed The Weeknd Won

The 2018 Grammys have officially begun. The show's not-as-popular categories are announced before the live network broadcast takes place, so we already have a small (but growing) list of winners. SZA and The Weeknd were both up for Best Urban Contemporary Album for their albums Ctrl and STARBOY, and SZA was a fan favorite to win. But The Weeknd beat SZA for Best Urban Contemporary Album over SZA and fans aren't pleased. Tweets about SZA's Grammy snub prove they thought SZA was much more deserving of the award.

This was SZA's first time being nominated for a Grammy. She was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best New Artist, Best R&B Song for "Supermodel," Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Love Galore" featuring Travis Scott, and Best R&B Performance for "The Weekend." Fans think she was massively snubbed for Best Urban Contemporary Album, but she still has a handful of chances to win throughout the rest of the night. Now, her fans are hoping she'll take home the Grammy for Best New Artist. She's up against Khalid, Julia Michaels, Alessia Cara, and Lil Uzi Vert in that category, so only time will tell who'll take home that trophy.

But fans are not happy that SZA didn't win Best Urban Contemporary Album.

One of the most popular songs off the Ctrl album was "The Weekend" (and it has a Grammy nomination to prove it). The song is about complicated relationships.

You say you got a girl. And how you want me. How you want me when you got a girl? The feelin' is wreckless. Of knowin' you're selfish n Knowin' I'm desperate. Gettin' all in your love. Fallin' all over loveI do it to last, last. Hanging out the back, all up in your lap. Like is you comin' home?. Is you out with her? I don't care long as you here by 10:30. No later than, drop them drawers. Give me what I want.

Then the chorus goes:

My man is my man is your man. Heard that's her man too? My man is my man is your man. Heard that's her man? Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. I just keep him satisfied through the weekend. You like 9 to 5, I'm the weekend. Make him lose his mind every weekend. You take Wednesday, Thursday. Then just send him my way. Think I got it covered for the weekend.

The second verse goes:

I gotta say I'm in the mood for a little bit more of that. I mean I'm saying what kind of deal's just two days? I need me at least 'bout four of them. More of them, more of you on me. On us, just tell me you want me, yeah. Monday and I'll be at your door. Ready to take her place. Ready to give you. What you've been missin' on weekdays. What you've been waitin' for. 10: 30, no later than. Drop them drawers, I know what you want.

Then the chorus comes back in:

My man is my man is your man. Heard that's her man too? My man is my man is your man. Heard that's her man? Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. I just keep him satisfied through the weekend. You like 9 to 5, I'm the weekend. Make him lose his mind every weekend. You take Wednesday, Thursday. Then just send him my way. Think I got it covered for the weekend.

And the song closes out with:

Ayyy. Bright ideas. We got bright ideas. Ayyy. Bright ideas. We got bright ideas. Ayyy. Bright ideas. We got bright ideas.

SZAVEVO on YouTube

SZA fans aren't too happy the show has started off with a snub for their favorite artist, but she still has plenty of chances to win throughout the rest of the night.