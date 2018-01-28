Tweets About SZA's Grammys Snub Prove Fans Are Pissed The Weeknd Won
The 2018 Grammys have officially begun. The show's not-as-popular categories are announced before the live network broadcast takes place, so we already have a small (but growing) list of winners. SZA and The Weeknd were both up for Best Urban Contemporary Album for their albums Ctrl and STARBOY, and SZA was a fan favorite to win. But The Weeknd beat SZA for Best Urban Contemporary Album over SZA and fans aren't pleased. Tweets about SZA's Grammy snub prove they thought SZA was much more deserving of the award.
This was SZA's first time being nominated for a Grammy. She was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best New Artist, Best R&B Song for "Supermodel," Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Love Galore" featuring Travis Scott, and Best R&B Performance for "The Weekend." Fans think she was massively snubbed for Best Urban Contemporary Album, but she still has a handful of chances to win throughout the rest of the night. Now, her fans are hoping she'll take home the Grammy for Best New Artist. She's up against Khalid, Julia Michaels, Alessia Cara, and Lil Uzi Vert in that category, so only time will tell who'll take home that trophy.
But fans are not happy that SZA didn't win Best Urban Contemporary Album.
One of the most popular songs off the Ctrl album was "The Weekend" (and it has a Grammy nomination to prove it). The song is about complicated relationships.
SZA fans aren't too happy the show has started off with a snub for their favorite artist, but she still has plenty of chances to win throughout the rest of the night.