Tweets About 'Splitting Up Together' Have 'The Office' Fans Missing Pam & Jim
Ross and Rachel, Meredith and Derek, Jim and Pam. Some TV couples have warmed our hearts so much that fans sometimes can't bear to see the actors behind these characters play opposite anyone else on a new TV show. The Office's Jim and Pam, played by John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, are particularly special to viewers. So understandably, some Office diehards aren't taking to Fischer's new TV romance too lightly. On her upcoming ABC series, Fischer plays a woman who continues living with her husband after beginning divorce procedures, and tweets about Splitting Up Together have The Office fans missing Pam and Jim.
Premiering on Tuesday, March 27, Splitting Up Together is something you're definitely familiar with if you kept up with The Bachelor this year. Based on the constant commercials alone, I already have my own theories about when Fischer's Lena will regrettably sleep with her soon-to-be-ex husband Martin and cause awkward tension between them. But it's been far too long since Fischer starred on a network series, so Office fans definitely aren't complaining about her returning to TV.
However, in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside co-star Oliver Hudson, Fischer revealed that her being married to someone else on the Ellen-produced show has social media pretty angry. She encouraged fans to give her character's relationship with Hudson's Martin a chance:
Fischer isn't kidding about Twitter revolting against the faux marriage. Plenty of her followers aren't adjusting to the idea of Fischer existing in another TV relationship well.
This isn't the first time that fans have taken their adoration of Jim and Pam to the extreme. Some viewers have even rooted for Krasinski and Fischer to get together in real life, even though they're now both married with children. In 2016, someone tweeted at Fischer saying that the actors not being a real couple upset him. Fischer told the fan that both she and Krasinski have found their equivalents of Jim and Pam in their actual spouses. Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt are my celebrity OTP, so I love Fischer's gentle reminder that TV love is usually just that.
While a majority of Twitter users seem skeptical about Hudson (the brother of Kate Hudson, FYI), a select few are optimistic about the new relationship of Splitting Up Together.
As for those rumors of an Office reboot, Fischer is ready to go if the idea plays through. Speaking to E! News in February, she spilled on her thoughts about a revival and what Jim and Pam would be up to today:
Until the possibility of seeing Jim and Pam together again is official, angry fans can try giving Fischer's new TV relationship with Hudson a chance. Splitting Up Together premieres on Tuesday, March 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.