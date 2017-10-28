Tweets About Professor Being His Student's Wingman To Get A Date Are The Best Thing You'll See Today

Asking out a crush can be a very nerve-wracking experience. Add in the fact the you might not come across cool and confident while texting, and there's a good chance that you'll never pull the trigger to ask your crush out on a date. That was the case for one university student, but then his professor stepped in. That's right, this professor acted as his student's wingman and Twitter is very much here for it.

Jake, who goes by @squidslippers on Twitter, tweeted out that he had recruited his professor to help him craft a winning text to a girl he was crushing on. According to Jake's tweet, he has "about zero skills when it comes to texting girls," so he decided to go to someone who he definitely knew would have a way with words, his English professor. That's when the pair sat down and got to work.

Jake tweeted out an image of their brainstorming, in which they utilized the rhetorical triangle. If it's been a minute since your last English class, I'll remind you that the rhetorical triangle is made of three points: the writer, the audience, and the context. In this case, you'll see the writer is Jake, the audience is Hannah (his crush), and the context (or purpose) is to persuade Hannah to go on a date with Jake. Hey, who said you can't apply your schoolwork to your real life?

yooo i have about 0 skills when it comes to texting girls so i legit asked my english professor to help me draft a text to a girl and we strAIGHT ETHOS, LOGOS, PATHOSED MY WAY INTO A DATE 😭😂🤑 pic.twitter.com/oHwIDGEheA — jake (@squidslippers) October 25, 2017

After setting up the triangle, the pair then built the foundation for what would be a stellar text. You can see in the picture that they used the three classic appeals: Ethos, Pathos, and Logos. Another refresher: the Ethos appeal builds trust and establishes credibility for the writer (see: "I don't want to come on too strong"), Pathos connects to the audience by appealing to their emotion through their values (see: Hannah "works a lot," so she can have a chance to have "fun"), and Logos presents well-constructed arguments to appeal to their intelligence (see: "free food" and a "good, low-stress time").

Once they completed the rhetorical triangle, Jake fired off the perfectly-crated text, and she said yes to a date! Jake better give his professor a glowing review at the end of the term. OK, now that we've got an English review under our belts, let's see how Twitter absolutely lost it over this tweet.

The reaction of many was to take notes with the hope of replicating his success.

Hey, it could help you get a date and ace a test.

Taking notes on this like pic.twitter.com/ZwOSHtEsmb — Jessie™ (@leal_jessie) October 26, 2017

Move over, Tinder. Ethos, Pathos, Logos are here to stay.

Ethos, logos and pathos you say? pic.twitter.com/TIR4d0iSUj — Brujeria 💀😈 (@JoshuaObanor) October 26, 2017

This is the winning text Jake and his professor landed on, BTW:

Well hey, I hate to come on too strong here, but if you ever could use a stress-free night after work or need some food to keep you alive while you’re moving into your new apartment, I would love to take you to dinner. It would be fun and a great way for me to see your dog, which is low-key why I’m doing this.

This commenter pointed out that Jake's skills go beyond the use of the rhetorical triangle.

Asking the English prof for help shows this guy has skills many lack: self-assessment and selection of appropriate advisors. — Qov (@CanadaAviatrix) October 27, 2017

English isn't the only subject they know. Apparently, they can also make geometry look real good.

Thats a sexy ass fuckin triangle — CHILLIN' SINCE 95 (@juansolo1_) October 26, 2017

Others wanted to know how the date actually went.

waiting for date updates like pic.twitter.com/wuEwdnpLXv — Gigi (@giannamariaaaaa) October 26, 2017

Good news, Jake updated his Twitter last night, Oct. 28, and reported back that the date went swimmingly.

You guys, they finger painted a freaking sunset together.

JUST GOT BACK FROM MY DATE LOOK HOW CUTE HANNAH IS I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE SHE SAID YES 😭😊



WE FINGER PAINTED THE SUNSET TOGETHER IT WAS SO AMAZING AND THE PAINTING WAS GOOD BUT THE REAL MASTERPIECE WAS NEXT TO ME THE WHOLE TIME 😍💖



ALSO WINSTON IS CHILL AF pic.twitter.com/3sr39jQCpo — jake (@squidslippers) October 28, 2017

Oh, and Jake thinks Hannah is a "real masterpiece" and "Winston is chill AF." If you needed motivation to get up for your 8 a.m. class on Monday, remember that you just might be learning how to land your dream date.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.