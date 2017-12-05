Tweets About Patagonia Protecting Bears Ears Prove People Are Totally On Board

Patagonia items are a hot commodity during the holiday season; they're warm and cozy, chic, and the perfect accessory for winter hiking trips. However, the meaning behind the clothing has become increasingly important, especially considering recent political moves. Tweets about Patagonia protecting Bears Ears prove people are standing in unity with the sustainable company and its reaction toward President Donald Trump's latest actions.

Those who signed onto the clothing website on Tuesday, Dec. 5 weren't greeted with holiday coupons, oversized vests, and festive photographs. Instead, Patagonia's homepage was blacked out and had a simple message. It read,

In an illegal move, the president just reduced the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments. This is the largest elimination of protected land in American history.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke had suggested to the president that area in Utah could promote fossil fuel drilling, according to Quartz. With that in mind, the president shrank the area by 85 percent and cut Grand Staircase-Escalante to about half its current size, according to The New York Times.

People — including reps at Patagonia — were completely floored when they learned of this news. But the brand didn't just make a statement, it also offered to take a stand. When users clicked the "Take Action" button at the bottom of the site, it brought them to a new page which allows customers to voice their concerns via Twitter. Another statement from Patagonia read,

The fate of our national monuments is in the hands of the Trump administration. Public lands — from Maine to Hawai’i — provide enormous cultural, ecological and recreational value, and they are at risk. Removing protections for these wild places to open them up for development will not make us energy independent, and history shows that when states control these lands, they are sold to the highest bidder. This is not a chance we are willing to take.

People flocked to Twitter to show their support for Patagonia's stance.

#ThePresidentStoleYourLand quickly began to make the rounds on social media.

@patagonia Thank you for having the courage and integrity to take a stand on this. — (@lauranewc) #

@AndrwHouse Yay @patagonia for taking direct aim. This is effective leadership. — (@piratejeffrey) #

@patagonia does not hold back and I am HERE for it 👏 https://t.co/SiUBy1zQKo — (@kylierss) #

Yo shoutout to @patagonia for keeping me stylishly warm since 1990 and keeping it real since day 1 #thepresidentstoleyourland — (@samkdubs) #

thank you @patagonia https://t.co/Tk7LMWg9Xx — (@jillburgeson) #

@patagonia @REI Now I know where I'm doing my holiday shopping! #ThePresidentStoleYourLand — (@wahwahnyc) #

Nice job @patagonia. If only more companies realized their customers expect them to have a conscience and values https://t.co/c7lbcvRTVx — (@ronniecho) #

Go, @patagonia!! Branding like a boss. https://t.co/P81o8lnbw6 — (@shannoncoulter) #

Thank you @patagonia for being unafraid to speak TRUTH to CORRUPT POWER and for standing up for our Country. Everyone in our family is getting Patagonia coats for Christmas. #ThePresidentStoleYourLand — (@proudresister) #

@patagonia's home page right now. This land was made for you and me. — (@brynnaquillin) #

Bravo to @patagonia! MORE corporations who understand the destruction under way must step forward. https://t.co/BtLrs3ANVt — (@leahmcelrath) #

Twitter statements are one thing, but Patagonia is taking things up a notch... with legal action, according to CNN.

The hashtag #ThePresidentStoleYourLand is certainly a powerful message, as is the one from the company's president and CEO, Rose Marcario. She isn't taking the president's moves lightly. According to a statement, which ran in Ad Age among other sources, Marcario said,

Americans have overwhelmingly spoken out against the Trump Administration's unprecedented attempt to shut down our national monuments. We've fought to protect these places since we were founded and now we'll continue that fight in the courts.

There are people, however, who have responded with very different thoughts than Patagonia and its supporters.

@patagonia Love the outdoors, love Trump and I know I'm not alone! Stop with this fear mongering to the unhinged masses. — (@bearmedano) #

@FoxNews Bring it on @patagonia. You guys sold out years ago, and I hope that you know what you are up against. — (@buttersmpls) #

@patagonia stole your money. sue them. #ripoff #overpriced #BoycottPatagonia #MAGA — (@gris_wold) #

I'm surprised Patagonia didnt tell the mindless trendies that Trump gave the land in Utah to Putin so he could build giant bot factories in advance of the midterms. They'd believe it. — (@nwoinpanicmode) #

The land comprised of red rock canyons that has made headlines within the past several days spans more than a million acres and is home to archeological sites that Native Americans consider to be sacred, according to Quartz. Up to 100,000 sites of archaeological importance are in danger because of this, according to The Times. This move was not only something that upset citizens, but Democrats as well, as it reversed President Trump's predecessors' protections. Add this to the list of many arguments that both parties have debated this year. It's certainly a controversial issue, and one that appears to have only just begun.

Want to take a stand against the president and his administration? Visit Patagonia's website to learn how you can get involved. BearsEars.Patagonia.com also provides information and ways people can make a difference.

Time will tell how everything plays out. Here's to protecting our land everything it represents.