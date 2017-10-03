Tweets About Gun Control Now Are All Over Twitter After Horrifying Las Vegas Shooting

On Sunday Oct. 1, the deadliest massacre in modern U.S. history occurred in Las Vegas. Understandably, many want the United States government to take action — and they want to see it right now. Tweets about gun control are pouring in on the social media platform, each demanding that the government stop turning a blind eye to this glaring, tragic problem in America.

And the latest version of the problem is what America saw on Sunday evening, when a gunman stood in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and opened fire at 22,000 people attending an outdoor concert below. According to authorities, the attacker had 17 firearms in his hotel room, including automatic rifles, which have the ability to shoot several rounds of bullets with just one squeeze of the trigger.

The shooter killed 59 people and injured over 500.

Sadly, this is not a unique story. In Dec. 2012, a gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and murdered 20 children and six adults with a rifle. Last year, a man walked into a nightclub in Orlando and killed 49 people, wounding 58 more. And in the not quite five years since the Sandy Hook shooting, there have been at least 1,518 mass shootings, which killed at least 1,715 people and wounded 6,089 others, according to Vox.

Sandy Hook.

Virginia Tech.

Aurora.

San Bernardino

Pulse.

Las Vegas.

Countless others.

Congress must act to finally end gun violence. — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) October 2, 2017

So, what's being done about these horrific statistics?

Well, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, now apparently is not the time to discuss next steps for dealing with the country's gun violence problem. She said during a press conference on Oct. 2,

Today is more, again, like I said, a day of reflection, a day of mourning, a day of gratefulness for those that were saved. I think that there will be certainly time for that policy discussion to take place, but that's not the place that we're in at this moment. Certainly, I think there's a time for that to happen.”

This point was also driven home by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said, “what is clear now is that this is a moment for national mourning and prayer."

But for a lot of people, it was also the moment to make some changes.

On Monday evening, the hashtag #GunControlNow started trending on Twitter, with Americans expressing their frustration that the same exact tragedy has been occurring over and over again in this country without a serious effort to put a stop to it.

#GunControl doesn't mean taking the right to bear arms away from Americans. It means very heavy penalties for those people selling, trafficking and modifying these illegal guns. It means holding them accountable for these deaths! #GunContolNow #LasVegasShooting — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 2, 2017

The sad truth is, politicians funded by the NRA aren't going to change their minds. Our only hope is to vote them out in 2018. #GunContolNow — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) October 2, 2017

People calling for #GunControlNow aren't "exploiting a tragedy;" they're trying to prevent the next one. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 2, 2017

Sorry Sarah Sanders, but today would be the PERFECT day to talk about #GunContolNow. — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) October 2, 2017

The USA is insane. Is this our rock bottom? How much gun violence will it take? It's time for an intervention and rehab. #GunControlNow — Robin Brenizer (@RobinBrenizer) October 2, 2017

No, Howard. It's urgent right now. And it doesn't stop! It keeps happening in America. Nowhere else like this. #GunControlNow https://t.co/HJtsdeLZN2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 2, 2017

asking for gun control isn't politicizing a tragedy. it's concern for your own and everyone else's safety #GunContolNow — Burpy Boy (@Slypickle) October 3, 2017

Dude had 42 firearms. 42. Someone please tell me with a straight face why anyone would need 42 firearms. #GunContolNow — Howie from Maryland (@HoCoHowie) October 3, 2017

🇺🇸 doesn't need prayers or moments of silence.. they need this to NOT HAPPEN AGAIN! #GunContolNow — Melissa Ann F (@melissannf) October 2, 2017

There’s an epidemic of gun violence in this country. Congress should ban assault weapons from civilians forever. #GunControlNow — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 3, 2017

No one believes gun control will prevent every shooting. But it can prevent some. No other country has this problem. Just us. #GunControlNow — Bryce Tache (@brycetache) October 2, 2017

What happened in Las Vegas is NOT NORMAL. In the US, we are 25 times more likely to die from gun violence compared to people from other industrialized countries. #GunControlNow — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 2, 2017

Mass shootings keep happening



& we change NOTHING, expecting a different result



American Gov is the definition of insanity #GunControlNow — Bradlee (@OfficialBradlee) October 2, 2017

The call for gun control legislation is a sentiment echoed by many Congressional Democrats, who expressed anger and frustration that their colleagues weren't being proactive about solutions to this epidemic. Some also accused their fellow legislators of catering to the National Rifle Association (NRA)'s agenda.

This is definitely not a crazy accusation. The Washington Post noted that, as of Oct. 2017, the NRA has donated $3,555,194 to current members of Congress.

And the Trump administration has been friendly to the gun lobby. In February, the administration quietly repealed an Obama-era regulation that prevented people with mental illnesses from being allowed to buy firearms.

"It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren't public policy responses to this epidemic," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said in a statement on Oct. 2. "There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It's time for Congress to get off its ass and do something."

He then reiterated his point on Twitter.

To my colleagues: your cowardice to act cannot be whitewashed by thoughts and prayers.



None of this ends unless we do something to stop it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2017

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) added in a statement,

My heart breaks for Las Vegas: the victims, their families, their friends, and their entire community, It has been barely a year since what was previously the largest mass shooting in American history - the deadly attack at Pulse nightclub. In the interim, thousands more have been lost to the daily, ruthless toll of gun violence. Still, Congress refuses to act. I am more than frustrated, I am furious.

Sadly, we've been through this before — after the Pulse nightclub shooting in June 2016, Congressional Democrats held a sit-in on the floor of the House of Representatives to demand a vote on gun control legislation. No legislation passed.

Here's hoping we get a little less "thoughts and prayers" and a whole lot more action this time around.