Game of Thrones celebrated an important milestone this week, on April 17, 2018, was the seventh anniversary since the show began airing. Seven gods, seven kingdoms, seven books, seven years of seasons. For those like me who have been writing about the show since before it began airing, this was an especially sweet milestone. But fans proved they were just as into celebrating the day with tweets about Game Of Thrones anniversary taking over Twitter at the behest of Maisie Williams.

Williams' first professional role was that of Arya. She was cast in 2009 at the age of 11 and has held the role since that initial casting, including appearing in the original pilot that was scrapped and redone. nine years later, she's branching out into Marvel films, a full-fledged superstar actress and household name, who seems to be making the transition from child star to adult star without a hitch.

So for her, the day that Game of Thrones started airing was a big deal, setting her on the path she's on today. But she wasn't the only one who was Tweeting about it that morning. The Game of Thrones official twitter account actually kicked things off, with the hashtag #7Years7Kingdoms.

Check out their tweet:

That's when Maisie Williams decided to get in on the act. After all, she spent her formative years on the show, and this was an anniversary that meant a lot to her.

The internet responded, and how. Let's go season by season as fans recounted their favorite moments of the show.

Season 1

Daenerys entrance to the show as a young and innocent girl.

The slap heard round the internet

The Starks together for the first and last time.

The double negative on this makes it confusing but I want to second this tweet. When Game of Thrones began airing, and here in DC, Season 1 became a word of mouth phenomenon among my peers, none of whom had read the books I felt a sense of dread. The show wasn't going to have the nerve to do it. Sean Bean was *the* name in the show. He was the face on the side of every bus. They would chicken out and ruin it and Ned would make it to Season 2 and it would suck.

Bless you, Benioff and Weiss, for proving me wrong.

Season 2

The Battle of the Blackwater

The House of The Undying Scene

Stannis fans. (Seriously, they're out there.)

Season 3

Name-checked by a lot of fans: Dany's scene where she commands her dragons for the first time.

There was Sansa's wedding, specifically the Cersei vs Margaery scene.

And yes, a few sick people loved the Red Wedding.

Season 4

Season 4 had the Hound and his chicken, spawning memes galore.

Of course, there was Joffrey's death at the Purple Wedding.

Plus there was the production really stepping up their battle game with Castle Black.

Season 5

A lot of fans voted for Hardhome.

There was Cersei's well-earned Walk of Shame.

Someone actually name-checked Dorne. It takes all kinds!

Season 6

It started with the first Stark Reunion.

There's this moment from The Battle of the Bastards.

And of course, that opening scene of the finale, with one of Ramin Djawadi's best scores.

Season 7

The proof we've been waiting for since 1996. Jon Snow is actually Aegon Targaryen, the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne.

Let's not forget the other Stark reunion.

And naturally, since she asked for the memories, what memory is better than Arya's return to Winterfell?

Game of Thrones final six episodes will debut at some point during the 2019 television season on HBO.