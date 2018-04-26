After years of being accused of similar crimes but never convicted, Bill Cosby, 80, was found guilty Thursday, April 26, of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 14 years ago, in a high-profile retrial case. People jumped to to Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions to the news, and tweets about Bill Cosby's guilty finding show it's never too late to speak up.

Cosby was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004, per The New York Times. She first met Cosby in 2002, when, at 29, she was the director of operations for Temple University’s women’s basketball team and was introduced to Cosby by a mutual friend at the campus’ Liacouris Center, according to People magazine.

But the implications of the conviction reach much farther than Constand's account — Cosby has been accused by more than 40 other women with similar sexual allegations — and according to published reports, that pent up tension was felt in the Pennsylvania courtroom Thursday.

Lili Bernard, who in 2015 accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in the '90s, was overcome with emotion outside the courthouse — weeping and hugging other women she crossed paths with. Bernard guest-starred on the final season of The Cosby Show. "I feel like my faith in humanity is restored," Bernard said of the guilty verdict.

