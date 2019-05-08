Try These 41 Genius Products On Amazon Once & You'll Never Go Back

The best way to become a loyal fan of a product is by trying it out for yourself and seeing what all of the fuss is about. And reviewers agree: try these 42 genius products on Amazon once and you'll never go back.

1. These Cooling Eye Masks That De-Puff Tired Eyes Cooling Eye Mask $13 Amazon See On Amazon Haven't gotten your eight hours of shut-eye? You can still fake it till you make it with these cooling gel eye masks, which are infused with aloe and menthol and are perfect for dry, itchy, tired eyes that need a pick-me-up treatment. These gels fit snug on your eyes and reviewers say they're amazing at alleviating headaches and migraines.

2. This Non-Irritating Epilator That Removes Hair From The Root Braun Silk-epil Women's Epilator $30 Amazon See On Amazon Remove more hair — right from the root — without irritating your skin with this gentle and effective epilator. The epilator has two speed settings and massage rollers that prevent pain while you're getting rid of unwanted hair from your legs, bikini area, underarms, and anywhere else you want it gone. The tool even features a light to help guide your path.

3. A Scrubbing Brush For Squeaky Clean Cookware And Surfaces Microant Power Scrubber Brush $20 Amazon See On Amazon Get every dirty surface in your home — from window blinds to sticky cookware — clean and gleaming with the help of this powerful power scrubber brush. The cordless electric brush comes with two interchangeable heads and has a bent design that makes it easier to handle and maneuver. It's also waterproof: so feel free to use it on tough sink and tub soap scum, mold, and mildew.

4. These Comfortable Gel Bunion Guards That Cushion Feet ZenToes Bunion Guards (4 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Protect feet from friction and provide a cushion-soft barrier with these gel bunion shields. The reusable shields fit effortlessly over your toe and provide major pain relief if you have bunions. They're also washable and reusable.

5. The Breathable Low-Cut Socks That Wick Away Moisture — And Have Thousands Of Reviews ASICS Low-Cut Sock $10 Amazon See On Amazon Sweaty feet are a thing of the past when you wear these moisture-wicking low-cut socks, which come three pairs in a pack to save you money. These socks have a supportive cushioned sole and mesh panels that allow for airflow and keep your feet cool. Choose between two colors: hot pink or bright blue. These have over 1,300 reviewers raving about them — who knew socks could go viral?

6. The Magical Tub Grip Formula That Keeps You From Slipping And Falling Slip Doctor Tub Grip $30 Amazon See On Amazon All it takes is 10 minutes to keep your tub slip-free for up to three years. This amazing tub grip formula applies like a dream to tubs and leaves porcelain and fiberglass tubs in better condition than ever before. It won't change the appearance of your tub or make it sticky, but will help with traction and prevent you from slipping, sliding, and falling.

7. This Security Mirror That Clips Onto Your Desk Or Chair Ampper Clip On Security Mirror $11 Amazon See On Amazon You'll always be aware of your surroundings when you clip this security mirror to your desk or chair and use it to keep an eye on everything happening behind you. The clip-on round mirror has a strong, durable base and can be adjusted 360-degrees to suit any angle.

8. An Organic Breath Freshener That Cleans Gums And Teeth Primal Life Organics Dirty Mouth Boost Gum Serum $25 Amazon See On Amazon Freshen your breath and clean gums and teeth on the go with a few drops of this organic breath freshening serum. The vegan formula is made with 11 safe essential oils like peppermint, spearmint, and tea tree oil that are all designed to improve oral health and replace mouthwash (many of which contain chemicals). It even helps strengthen gums over time. One reviewer writes: "So far so good! Can tell my gums are improving with just a few uses!!"

9. These High-Waisted Yoga Pants With More Than 7,000 Reviews 90 Degree by Reflex Power Flex Yoga Pants (XS-XXL) $23 Amazon See On Amazon Your next favorite pair of workout leggings isn't going to cost you $100, nor will you need to look any further than Amazon's own 90 Degree leggings label, which is poised to become the next big thing in fitness fashion. These high-waisted leggings have two deep pockets for your phone and wallet, a 4.5 inch waistband, moisture wicking properties, and they come in 22 colors. They boast more than 7, 100 reviews, and reviewers really can't stop raving about them. One writes: "They are the most comfortable pants I've ever worn. They hold their shape throughout the day, come in a vibrant variety of colors, they don't fade, they are 100% squat proof, and they are unbelievably soft."

10. A Callus-Removing Gel For Baby-Soft Skin Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover $12 Amazon See On Amazon This callus-removing gel works so well that reviewers can't stop raving about it — and it will save you a ton of money on spa pedicures. Apply a layer of the gel to toughened calluses and let it soak for three minutes before using a foot scrubber or pumice stone to remove all of that dead skin. One reviewer writes: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again."

11. These Eco-Friendly Wool Dryer Balls That Keep Lint Away Friendship Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls $24 Amazon See On Amazon Toss those chemical-laden dryer sheets aside and replace them with these eco-friendly wool dryer balls, made with organic New Zealand wool. The handmade balls keep lint and static at bay, are free of chemicals, and are reusable for up to 1,000 loads of laundry.

12. This Handheld Sprayer And Scrubber For Easy Pet Baths And Grooming Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool $25 Amazon See On Amazon Bathe and groom your pet without any drama by simply strapping this pet bathing tool to your hand and using it as a . sprayer and scrubber. You can hold your pooch in place with one hand and with the other use this tool, which includes adapters to connect to your shower or garden hose, to get them super clean. The scrubber has an on and off button in the center, and its bristles provide a gentle massage that will soothe your dog.

13. A Shine-Enhancing Shampoo And Conditioner Set Made With Apple Cider Vinegar Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner $29 Amazon See On Amazon The key ingredient in this affordable shampoo and conditioner set — apple cider vinegar — makes your hair clean and healthy, silky, and so super shiny. This formula is also infused with nourishing avocado and coconut oils and will strengthen and repair damaged hair. Use the shampoo to rid the scalp of product build-up and even help prevent hair loss — and the conditioner will keep it soft and hydrated.

14. This Stopper Plug That Covers Drains Completely StopShroom The Ultimate Universal Drain Stopper Plug $10 Amazon See On Amazon Stop water from seeping through your drain with this universal drain stopper, which truly covers the entirety of your drain. The larger-than-usual plug has a built-in suction cup that prevents it from drifting away in your bath water (which is just the worst) and it comes in white or aqua.

15. A Tough-On-Mildew Grout Brush With Angled Bristles Grout Cleaner Brush $11 Amazon See On Amazon Mildew and mold don't stand a chance against this grout cleaner brush, which has tough angled bristles that get right in between grout and in cramped corners. The brush handle is wide and easy to hold — and the brush itself can be cleaned in your dishwasher. This will really make a difference in the look of your bathtub or tile floors.

16. The Versatile Spray Mop That You Can Use To Wet Or Dry Clean Floors O-Cedar ProMist MAX Microfiber Spray Mop $20 Amazon See On Amazon This spray mop is so versatile — it can be used dry to get rid of dust and dirt or wet to mop hard floors — that you'll find yourself pulling it out every day. Its reusable microfiber pads pick up every speck of dust and are large and cover more area at once. And the cherry on top: the pads are reusable — toss them in the washing machine and use them over and over again.

17. This Miracle Cleaner That Finally Rids Shower Doors Of Hard Water Stains Bio Clean Hard Water Stain Remover $20 Amazon See On Amazon No matter how hard you work those traditional cleaners into shower doors, windows, and tile, if surfaces are stained with calcium deposits from hard water, they're going to be close to impossible to remove. But this stain remover for hard water makes all of the difference — it gets rid of stains, weird spots, and even mold and mildew. And the sheer number of surfaces that it's safe on is nothing less than impressive: try it on granite, glass, marble, chrome, and more.

18. A DEET-Free Insect Repellent That's Better For Your Health And The Planet Skedattle All-Natural Insect Repellent Spray (4 Pack) $25 Amazon See On Amazon Safe for children and around pets, this DEET-free insect repellent is made with natural essential oils: lemongrass, peppermint, and vanillin. The eco-friendly spray keeps mosquitos, ticks, and fleas away without compromising your health or the environment. One reviewer writes: "Surprisingly, this stuff works! I thought I'd give it a try after battling with gnats, flies and even a tick on my last run. Well I did not have one bug bugging me when I sprayed this on my arms, legs, clothes and shoes. Excellent!"

19. An Electric Toothbrush With A Timer So That Your Teeth And Gums Are Their Cleanest Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush $40 Amazon See On Amazon Remove more plaque from your gums and get your teeth their sparkliest with this sonic electric toothbrush, which has a built-in timer that ensures you get a full two minutes of brushing time (no cheating). Charge this toothbrush once and it will last a full two weeks until it requires another charge.

20. The Waterproof Tattoo Pen For Natural, Sculpted Eyebrows Arishine Eyebrow Tattoo Pen $16 Amazon See On Amazon With a unique prong tip that mimics the natural effect of microblading and a highly pigmented formula that's waterproof and long lasting, this is one of the most popular eyebrow pens on Amazon. This pen is perfect for filling in gaps and creating sculpted, but natural-looking brows. It comes in four colors: black, brown, chestnut, and dark grey.

21. This Weatherproof Rain Jacket With Reflective Stripes For Safety Charles River New Englander Waterproof Rain Jacket (XS-3X) $38 Amazon See On Amazon When you're going on outdoor adventures, take this waterproof rain jacket with you to stay warm, dry, and comfortable. The jacket features a reflective stripe to stay safe at night and on runs, with a two-way front zipper, zippered pockets, and adjustable cuffs. It comes in 19 colors and boasts more than 3,400 mostly glowing reviews. One reviewer put it to the ultimate test: "I tested it in the rainy conditions while hiking in Peru...and I can report back that it perfectly protects the clothes from getting wet, and keeps the warmth very well. Additionally, the pockets are very convenient, as they are big and they zip up all the way, so you can put anything you want to have on quick access there (like your phone) without being worried about losing it (or about it getting wet in the rain)."

22. These Foot Peels That Safely Remove Dead Skin With Natural Botanicals Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask $18 Amazon See On Amazon Rid your feet of dead skin and tough calluses naturally and safely with these foot peel masks, which are made with botanicals. Wear the booties for an hour while you relax, then remove them and wait a few days — your feet will peel off (which is oddly satisfying and only a little gross), but it will all be worth it when you wind up with super soft feet.

23. The Resistance Band For More Challenging DIY Workouts Without Weights FITGIRL Resistance Band $22 Amazon See On Amazon Use your own body weight as resistance and swap cumbersome weights that take up so much space with this effective resistance band. The slip-free band comes in two sizes, and can be effortlessly incorporated into your yoga, Pilates, or strength training workouts.

24. This Stackable Toilet Stool For Healthier Habits Evron Stackable Toilet Stool $20 Amazon See On Amazon This two-piece squatting stool for your toilet may take some getting used to, but reviewers say it's amazing at helping with healthier bowel movements. The 7-inch stool is portable and can be tucked away behind your toilet when its not in use.

25. An Electric Vegetable And Fruit Peeler That's As Fast As Lightning Starfrit Rotato Express $30 Amazon See On Amazon Peel vegetable and fruit skins with speed and efficiency — just fasten your food on this veggie peeler base, press a button, and its blade works fast to prep your ingredient. The peeler comes with six replacement blades and can also function on batteries. Make prepping for apple pie or potato dishes a lot quicker with this gadget.

26. These Cut-Resistant Gloves That Protect Your Hands While Cooking Or Working G&F Products Protective Gloves $11 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're hard at work in the kitchen or grilling over an open flame or engaging in a DIY project, these cut-resistant protective gloves are here to save your hands. These tough fiber gloves come in four sizes for the perfect fit and have anti-slip silicone to make it even easier for you to get your work done.

27. An Adjustable Pair Of Inserts That Keep Your Boots In Amazing Shape Whitmor Boot Shapers $13 Amazon See On Amazon Prevent dreaded boot slouching and keep your favorite boots in tip-top shape when you're not wearing them with these boot shapers, which you simply insert into boots and they do the work for you. The shapers keep boots upright and prevent creasing — and they're also adjustable to suit every boot style.

28. This Natural Turmeric Soap That Cleanses And Calms Irritated Skin Aspen Kay Naturals Turmeric Complete $9 Amazon See On Amazon Cleanse, tone, and calm irritated and red skin with this all-natural organic turmeric soap. This gentle soap is perfect for sensitive skin and contains only nourishing ingredients like extra virgin olive oil and sunflower oil, with not a single harsh chemical or artificial fragrance to be found.

29. These Finger-Stretching Bands That Relieve Tension And Pain Airisland Finger Stretcher Resistance Bands (Set of 3) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Relieve pain and tension associated with conditions like carpal tunnel and arthritis with the help of these finger stretcher resistance bands. The three-piece band comes with different resistance strengths, and they're washable and reusable.

30. An Insulated Bottle Holder With An Adjustable Hand/Shoulder Strap WaterVault Neoprene Bottle Holder $13 Amazon See On Amazon Your bottle of water stays cold for longer — and you won't freeze your hand off carrying it — when you use this neoprene bottle holder, an insulating accessory with an adjustable, detachable strap that you can hold in your handle or wear over your shoulder (how's that for options?). The holder comes in two sizes (regular or extra-large) and five colors: black, grey, army green, pink, or purple.

31. This Simple Strip That Helps You Bake Perfect Cakes Mity Rain Bake Even Strip $16 Amazon See On Amazon Perfectly baked cakes — with no burnt edges or splits — are yours every time when you use these cake pan strips, which can adjust to fit baking pans up to 12 inches round. The strips are reusable and one reviewer writes: "Both cake tops were nice and level and the sides were not over done and pulled away from the pan nicely. I also felt that the cake itself was more moist."

32. A Sesame Seasoning Blend That Makes Dozens Of Recipes More Delicious Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend $7 Amazon See On Amazon Sesame seeds aren't just for bagels — and this uber popular sesame seasoning from Trader Joe's contains a rich blend of spices like sea salt, garlic, and onion that translate beautifully to a wide variety of meals. Reviewers add this spice to every food from grilled chicken to eggs to avocado toast to cream cheese dips.

33. The Thick Ironing Blanket That Eliminates The Need For An Ironing Board Ironing Blanket $14 Amazon See On Amazon Ironing boards can be inconvenient and a burden to store, especially if you're low on closet space, have a smaller home, or travel often and need a better ironing solution. This portable, thick ironing mat is that solution. It comes in three sizes and can be placed on any surface to provide a way to iron clothes and linen without creating creases.

34. A Shaver With An Extendable Arm For All Of The Places You Can't Reach Evolve Body Razor $22 Amazon See On Amazon Shave any and all body parts that float your boat without having to stretch and reach and hurt yourself in the process. This extendable razor folds out and locks in place so you can reach the small of your back or the backs of your legs and ankles. It comes with four triple-blade cartridges and folds right back up into a compact razor for travel.

35. This Clip-On Reading Light With Two Adjustable Shades W-Lite Reading Light $14 Amazon See On Amazon Clip this reading light on to your nightstand or headboard and it provides a sufficient source of bright LED light for your late-night reading, without disturbing anyone around you. The light has a 360-degree adjustable gooseneck for the perfect angle, a choice of warm or cool light options, and you simply recharge it with a USB adapter.

36. The Stress-Smashing Fidget Cube That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Infinity Cube Fidget Toy $10 Amazon See On Amazon When you feel a stressful situation coming on, grab this cube fidget toy and flip and fold until you feel better. The pocket-size toy is portable, durable, and won't make any noise. You can play with it under your desk or even in a meeting and no one will be the wiser.

37. This Microfiber Duster With An Extension Pole To Reach Ceilings And Corners The Mop Mob Extendable Microfiber Duster $23 Amazon See On Amazon Finally — a microfiber duster that cleans your entire house, from top to bottom, thanks to its extension pole design. This duster comes with two interchangeable heads (including a finger duster for blinds and tight spots). But its extendable pole will make you a forever fan: you'll be able to dust any surface up to 5 feet overhead, which means those lighting fixtures will get squeaky clean without having to stand on chairs.

38. An Old-School Vanity Mirror With Three Magnification Options Koolorbs Makeup Vanity Mirror $25 Amazon See On Amazon Flawless makeup and groomed brows are two happy outcomes you'll experience when you use this old-school vanity mirror that features 21 powerful LED lights and 180-degree rotation. The mirror has one-, two- and three time magnification options — and a touch screen switch that makes it so simple to use. Choose between two shades: white or rose gold.

39. The Tile And Tub Scrubber With A Triangle Head That Gets Into Corners OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber $13 Amazon See On Amazon With its triangle head that reaches deep into corners to get rid of dirt and grime, this anti-microbial scrubber is perfect for cleaning tubs and tile. It has a replaceable head that pivots, and an extendable pole that can be adjusted from 26 to 42 inches to stretch up and clean high-up places.

40. This Volume-Boosting Dry Shampoo That Won't Leave Behind A White Cast Drop Dead Gorgeous Dry Shampoo $13 Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing worse than using a dry shampoo and finding a white cast in your hair when you're halfway out the door. This charcoal-based dry shampoo is different: it comes in three colors for light, medium, or dark hair and absorbs excess oil while boosting volume. The chemical-free shampoo has a light floral scent and one reviewer writes they've found the one in this formula: "I am DONE searching for the perfect dry shampoo!"