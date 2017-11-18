Trump's Tweet About Hillary Clinton Told Her To "Give It Another Try In 3 Years" & Huh?

Another day, another super weird and maddening tweet from our president. In case you haven't been following Donald Trump's Twitter carefully, he usually uses his social media platform to espouse his accomplishments, yell at his haters, and just generally make the world a more anxious place. Trump's tweet about Hillary Clinton told her to "give it another try in 3 years," and everybody is kinda scratching their heads right now.

On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 18, when most people were still curled up in bed watching Netflix, Trump took to Twitter to randomly blast Clinton. He wrote,

Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!

OK, so we're all used to Trump lashing out at people on social media. But this one seemed a little random and out of left field. What had Clinton done to make Trump feel like calling her a loser? And what did he mean that she "can't stop"? And WHY, God, would he think she would ever have any interest in running against him again?

Well, there are a few clues. Like the fact that Clinton told Mother Jones on Nov. 17 that she questions the "legitimacy" of Trump's presidency because of the alleged Russian election interference. She also criticized Trump's response to the sixteen women who have leveled sexual harassment claims against him.

“Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologizing, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump, who have done neither," she told WABC radio. Both Trump and Moore have vehemently denied all accusations.

So, maybe all this had something to do with Trump's angry tweet? Either way, Twitter users were quick to make fun of the president's seemingly endless obsession with his former opponent.

Omg ur obsessed — Page Master (@Pagemasterstrat) November 18, 2017

I think he's actually in love with her — Yrag Trebor (@YragTrebor) November 18, 2017

Irony of you telling someone to move on while tweeting about Hillary Clinton still. — Joel Gleicher (@JoelG_88) November 18, 2017

Your obsession with her is all because you know she was the one 67% of America voted for. You can't stand it that she is so much more well liked than you are. Your measly 33% base is the only ones buying your BS. — Colleen Li (@Cozy1950) November 18, 2017

You may be the worst "winner" of all time. The election was over a year ago, and you can't seem to move beyond it, because you keep talking about Ms. Clinton. Is it because you LOST the popular vote and only became president due to a technicality? #TrumpLostThePopularVote — D. Resists (@solvar) November 18, 2017

Trump is so played by the world leaders everytime. pic.twitter.com/jRzEjMDzHb — Don't lie to Mueller (@TMDILL1) November 18, 2017

Pathetic #trump is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. He just can’t stop obsessing about @HillaryClinton, which is no good for anyone. Donald, get on with your presidential duties. Quit obsessing about the past. You are the President, even if I hate it. #SaturdayThoughts — #Resist 🙋 (@Mrs_Resist) November 18, 2017

No, but seriously, Trump can't stop talking about Hillary Clinton.

Yes, Clinton has been talking about Trump lately. She wrote a book called What Happened, which details all of her experiences during the 2016 election, and she is currently making the rounds discussing her work. It's called promoting.

The president, however, should probably focus on his own job right now.

It really does seem like Clinton has managed to continue to get under Trump's skin — over and over again. He took to Twitter on Sept. 14, just one day after her memoir was released, to give the following assessment,

Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!

The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!

Looks like someone picked up a copy of What Happened. Or, at the very least, flipped through some reviews of it.

Trump has also continuously diverted attention away from his own scandals by casting the light on Clinton instead. In October, Trump was seething over special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. He took to Twitter to create a fuss:

All of this 'Russia' talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT.

Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?), the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted EMails [from Clinton's email server] the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia 'collusion,' which doesn't exist.

Oh dear. Clinton can't be the Big Bad Wolf forever. After while, the whole "lock her up chants" are going to get a little dated. Onto new topics, please?