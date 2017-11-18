Elite Daily
Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Trump's Tweet About Hillary Clinton Told Her To "Give It Another Try In 3 Years" & Huh?

By
Share

Another day, another super weird and maddening tweet from our president. In case you haven't been following Donald Trump's Twitter carefully, he usually uses his social media platform to espouse his accomplishments, yell at his haters, and just generally make the world a more anxious place. Trump's tweet about Hillary Clinton told her to "give it another try in 3 years," and everybody is kinda scratching their heads right now.

On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 18, when most people were still curled up in bed watching Netflix, Trump took to Twitter to randomly blast Clinton. He wrote,

OK, so we're all used to Trump lashing out at people on social media. But this one seemed a little random and out of left field. What had Clinton done to make Trump feel like calling her a loser? And what did he mean that she "can't stop"? And WHY, God, would he think she would ever have any interest in running against him again?

Well, there are a few clues. Like the fact that Clinton told Mother Jones on Nov. 17 that she questions the "legitimacy" of Trump's presidency because of the alleged Russian election interference. She also criticized Trump's response to the sixteen women who have leveled sexual harassment claims against him.

“Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologizing, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump, who have done neither," she told WABC radio. Both Trump and Moore have vehemently denied all accusations.

So, maybe all this had something to do with Trump's angry tweet? Either way, Twitter users were quick to make fun of the president's seemingly endless obsession with his former opponent.

No, but seriously, Trump can't stop talking about Hillary Clinton.

Yes, Clinton has been talking about Trump lately. She wrote a book called What Happened, which details all of her experiences during the 2016 election, and she is currently making the rounds discussing her work. It's called promoting.  

The president, however, should probably focus on his own job right now.

Giphy

It really does seem like Clinton has managed to continue to get under Trump's skin — over and over again. He took to Twitter on Sept. 14, just one day after her memoir was released, to give the following assessment,

Looks like someone picked up a copy of What Happened. Or, at the very least, flipped through some reviews of it.

Trump has also continuously diverted attention away from his own scandals by casting the light on Clinton instead. In October, Trump was seething over special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. He took to Twitter to create a fuss:

Oh dear. Clinton can't be the Big Bad Wolf forever. After while, the whole "lock her up chants" are going to get a little dated. Onto new topics, please?