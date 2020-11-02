On Sunday, Nov. 1, Lady Gaga announced via her Instagram account she would be joining Joe Biden's campaign to perform at his final pre-election rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET. The last-ditch attempt to capture the swing state before Election Day could prove to be a good move for the Democratic candidate in his fight against President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, especially since the singer's new record Chromatica had the general public captivated all summer long. Trump's reaction to Gaga performing at Biden's final rally, though, is pretty "fracking" random — even for him.

"Joe Biden and @ladygaga will BAN Pennsylvania fracking jobs!" the official Trump War Room account tweeted in the morning hours ahead of the event. The claim is entirely off-base. Actually, Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who reiterated recently that Biden would not ban the controversial oil and gas drilling practice if he were elected during the first Vice Presidential debate on Oct. 7, 2020.

Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The anti-fracking claim about Gaga first came about via a press release from the Trump campaign, which charged the singer explicitly as a leftist activist against fracking jobs in Pennsylvania. The campaign's positioning of Gaga is clearly an attempt to capture the attention of working-class PA voters whose livelihoods would be impacted by a fracking ban, despite hinging on an untruth.

Gaga responded with ease to the Trump campaign's written attack on the event, expressing her continued support of the Biden/Harris ticket on Twitter and begging the question "What is a fracking?" in a video posted to her Instagram story. More and more commenters chimed in as well, joking that Gaga must have replaced Harris on the ticket with how worked up Trump became over Gaga's performance.

While no details have been revealed just yet about the surely-epic rally in Pittsburgh, Little Monsters are still clamoring for details and tickets on Twitter. After a video began circulating this afternoon of Gaga singing "Shallow" from A Star is Born during sound check, fans flipped out. Many are still requesting intel on how to obtain tickets, but information is scarce. The only real tips out there come from a Chromatica-styled banner advertising the event and directing fans to IWillVote.com. If you know Mother Monster, though, she's definitely got some surprises up her sleeve.