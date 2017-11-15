Trump Tweets About Sutherland Springs Shooting On Night Of Rancho Tehama Shooting, So That's Dark

Just when you thought things couldn't get worse, President Donald Trump gave his condolences to the wrong mass shooting. On the evening of Nov. 14, Trump tweeted about the Sutherland Springs shooting instead of the Rancho Tehama shooting, which happened that day. Early Tuesday morning, a shooter killed four people and wounded at least two children outside an elementary school in Rancho Tehama Reserve in Northern California. Trump seemed to have mixed up the two recent mass shootings, with both tweets appearing to be "copy and pasted." Maybe his two-week long Asia trip has him all turned around, but either way, it did not go unnoticed by the public.

The tweet that is under fire reads, "May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & Law Enforcement has arrived," which Trump tweeted on Nov. 14. However, on Nov. 5, Trump wrote an almost identical tweet saying, "May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

The shooting, which seems to be a bit overshadowed by Trump's tweet, is still under investigation for motive. However, the shooter was reportedly killed by authorities after leaving the school and going on a random shooting spree around Rancho Tehama Reserve. The Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston of Rancho Tehema Reserve said, according to KCRA, "This is a very tragic event for all of us. There are children involved, it is an emotional thing.”

It didn't take long for Twitter to jump on Trump's Tuesday night mistake and accuse him of using a "shooting tweet template" that is void of empathy and just simply a default condolence.

Trump just tweeted again about the church shooting in Sutherland Springs. The 1st tweet was the day of the event, 9 days ago. Is this his shooting tweet template? He forgot to change the location to today's shooting: California. pic.twitter.com/IToC7UXkyP — Shannon Ritenour (@ShannonRitenour) November 15, 2017

Did u just copy & paste this & forget to change the city? — Name cannot be blank (@cadillaccannon) November 15, 2017

Some people thought it was a joke... until they realized it wasn't.

No way. I thought people were joking. Donald Trump actually did tweet about the wrong mass shooting. Good lord. I know he's not the brightest, but it's wild we have such a big issue that POTUS can mix up the tragedies. pic.twitter.com/ec9ho0gUsJ — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) November 15, 2017

One leader that didn't miss a beat was Jerry Brown, Governor of California.

Brown issued a statement saying, "Anne and I are saddened to hear about today's violence in Tehama County, which shockingly involved schoolchildren. We offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones and unite with all Californians in grief."

One of the most important parts of being president is to address and console a grieving nation in times of distress, and Trump's little misstep is not helping his already-criticized lack of empathy in response to events such as Hurricane Harvey. Trump was criticized for focusing on crowd size and how catastrophic the storm before consoling and comforting people.

In this instance, it was not a problem of empathy, but an actual mix-up of facts. While this is comical to some, other people on Twitter are using this as an opportunity to bring up the conversation of the deeper root of mass shootings, something that some users feel Trump has not adequately addressed.

People are also raising concerns that shootings are clearly too frequent and too regular, if even the president is mixing them up.

1. We have too many mass shootings. ONE is too many.

2. That's no excuse for a POTUS confusing them. Carelessness is callousness.

3. Trump's done nothing to address root causes. His presence exacerbates the crisis. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) November 15, 2017

Just realized he said this about Sutherland, TX 9 days ago. Same tweet. Mass shootings are literally now a “fill-in-the-blank” game for him _________________ 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0j70iDNVF6 — William French 🗽 (@FrenchieButts) November 15, 2017

This also has people raising conversations about gun control and whether or Trump is fit to lead, if he cannot keep his own country's tragedies in order.

After a mass shooting in CALIFORNIA yesterday Trump sent the infamous Thoughts/Prayers tweet to the people of Sutherland Springs TEXAS. Again.



If POTUS can’t keep track of all the mass shootings does that make it a stronger argument for his mental unfitness or for gun control pic.twitter.com/SnoxqkUtz1 — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) November 15, 2017

Others are less concerned with the seriousness of the situation and are shocked that Trump still has the ability to shock people with ridiculous stories like this one.

The President of the United States is tweeting at midnight about the wrong mass shooting and it's like the 500th most insane Trump story of the week. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 15, 2017

Some people have jumped to the president's defense, blaming his staff for the incorrect tweet.

Note Trump did NOT TWEET his Condolences, Staff did that! #Texas — RougeWHAdvisor (@RougeWhAdvisor) November 5, 2017

Regardless of if Trump or his staffers are directly to blame for the tweet, it still looks equally as bad for the administration and their awareness of domestic issues happening on the home front. While the tweet has since been deleted, you can always count on Twitter to (literally) have its finger on the pulse for Trump's every move and misstep.