For those of you who might not have marked your calendars to properly commemorator this tragic day, April 10, 2019, marks the one year anniversary of the time Tristan Thompson cheated on a very pregnant Khloé Kardashian. And Tristan Thompson's Instagram one year after the Khloé Kardashian cheating drama literally could not be more bizarre. What's so bizarre about the Instagram, you ask? Well, he just looks casual AF as if he didn't rock the entire nation to its core by publicly cheating on one of our national treasures during her third trimester of pregnancy with his child just a short year ago.

ICYMI, before most recently allegedly cheating on Kardashian with her close family friend, Jordyn Woods, Thompson was pretty publicly busted for cheating on her during her third trimester of pregnancy with their daughter, True. On April 10, 2018, The Daily Mail posted a video of Thompson at a New York City club making out with a woman who was... not Khloé Kardashian. Cosmopolitan reports the woman who took the film was quoted saying: "I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night....They were holding each other and it was so obvious." Cosmopolitan also adds that someone was reportedly heard yelling, “Where’s Khloé at?!” while Thompson made out with the woman.

And just when you thought things couldn't possibly get any worse, TMZ reported that Thompson allegedly took the woman he played tonsil hockey with at the clurb back to his hotel and that she “eventually left with a Louis Vuitton overnight bag." In other words, she allegedly spent the night.

Just a day after footage of this night of mayhem was released, yet another video was released of Thompson at a club fooling around behind Kardashian's back.

No, seriously. Here is the footage straight from a security camera:

Cosmopolitan reports this particular video was taken back in October of 2017 when Kardashian was just three months pregnant with True.

OK, so now that we're all caught up, let's talk about what Thompson decided to post on Instagram just a short year after his first cheating scandal broke out.

Instead of laying low on this tragic day, Thompson decided to commemorate it by posting this little number of himself looking pensively off into the distance on a Toronto balcony.

Yep, that is the picture he decided to go with. Just him... standing there. Maybe he thought he looked good?

The most bizarre part of this all is that Thompson seems to have limited his comments on the post so that only a few select, extremely complimentary comments are allowed to be displayed beneath it. Commoners, like myself, aren't even given the option to comment on the picture. Instead, Instagram just displays a message that reads, "Comments on this post have been limited." Interesting.

Cosmopolitan reports that Kardashian also commemorated this terrible day in her life by posting one of her signature cryptic Instagram stories. This time it reportedly read, "you will always find love draining if you date people you have to raise."

Preach, sister!