If you've seen Oscar-nominated film Black Panther, you might be surprised to learn that that your favorite late-night comedian played a super low-key role in it. You probably missed Trevor Noah's cameo in Black Panther because he wasn't super visible in it, per se. Trevor Noah's Black Panther role will literally blow your mind into a million pieces.

On the 2019 Oscars red carpet, Ryan Seacrest interviewed Noah and congratulated him for his role in Black Panther. If you missed Noah's role in the film like I did, you might have thought Seacrest was kidding around, but Noah responded, "I don't think I deserve congratulations. I made a voice!" He went on to describe his role, telling Seacrest, "I was essentially the navigation system of the spaceship."

So there ya have it, folks. Noah pretty much played Wakanda's automated assistant, helping heroes reach their destinations and secure the safety of Wakanda. Honestly, this gives me a great excuse to go back and re-watch the movie with this amazing new information in mind.

Noah also talked a bit about how he got the role, attributing his appearance in the movie to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. He said:

What was great is when he was making the film, he reached out to me and he went to south africa... and he said, 'Hey man, I want to learn everything about Xhosa culture, I want to learn about your country, I want to know everything about it.' And so we became really good friends during the process.

Noah continued to describe how excited he was to have any role in the film, even just a small voice role. He told Seacrest:

And then when he was making the film, he was like 'Hey, do you just want to do this random thing?' And I was like 'Of course I want to do this random thing!' I want to be the voice of anything on _Black Panther_! I would have been a tree in Wakanda! I would have done that proudly. I would have been tree number five in Wakanda.

Noah isn't just at the Oscars tonight because of his subtle Black Panther role. The Daily Show host will also announce one of tonight's Best Picture nominees. Each nominated film receives a short introduction before the award is announced, per The Cheat Sheet. Noah will be joined by presenters like Serena Williams, Congressman John Lewis, Amandla Stenberg, and Mike Myers.

Black Panther, one of 2018's most successful films, is nominated for six awards tonight: Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Sound Editing.

