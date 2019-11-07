If you're having a hard time accepting the fact that your ex is moving on, you might want to take some inspo from Travis Scott’s reported reaction to rumors Kylie Jenner is dating Drake. Kylie's ex truly could not have played it cooler if he tried. “Travis harbors no ill will to any of Kylie’s friends,” a source told Us Weekly on Nov. 6. Obvi, Drake was never mentioned in that statement but certain fans (it's me, I'm certain fans) are taking it to be a subtle reference to Jenner's rumored budding relationship with Drake. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Travis for comment on the reported reaction and did not hear back in time for publication.)

While there was some talk of them flirting around Halloween, rumors of Drake and Kylie having a legit romance were first brought to the attention of the public on Nov. 6 when multiple sources told different tabloids that the makeup mogul and the "God's Plan" rapper had been hanging in a way that seemed like they're more than friends. "Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” an insider told Us Weekly. “At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to Kendall [Jenner]’s birthday.”

Another source made a similar claim to People that same day. “He and Kylie have been spending time together recently,” the source told People, adding that "they’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.” Another source also told People that Drake and Kylie have reportedly been hanging “romantically” ever since Kylie split from Travis. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Kylie and Drake for comment on their rumored romance and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

That all being said, the rumors very well may not even be true. "Kylie and Drake are not romantic," a source told E! News the day the rumors broke out on Nov. 6. "They have always been good friends and have been hanging out more that Kylie is single and Drake is in town at his house in Calabasas. It's a convenient friendship buts it's strictly platonic." I guess I'll just have to sit and wait for the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to get the real tea here.

TMZ first broke the news of Travis and Kylie's split on Oct. 1. It's not a huge surprise that Travis is reportedly cool with Kylie dating new people — Kylie has made it clear that she and her ex have no hard feelings towards each other. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she tweeted on Oct. 3. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Luckily, it seems as though Travis is on the same page and is reportedly just standing back and supporting his ex's romantic decisions.