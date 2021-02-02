Most people get cards on their birthdays, and if they're lucky, their loved ones sign the cards, too. Travis Scott's poem for Stormi's 3rd birthday blows other ordinary birthday messages out of the water, and it's definitely the cutest thing you'll read all day. Now, all the world needs is for him to record the verses over a fire beat and he's got a hit on his hands.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner always go all-out for their daughter, Stormi's, birthday, and they usually shake up the internet in doing so. In years prior, Stormi enjoyed massive celebrations with custom-made decor just for her, and this year was certainly no different. Photos of this year's Feb. 1 bash showed a gigantic inflatable slide at the party, as well as countless colorful balloons and an assortment of sweet treats. When you've got just about the coolest parents in the world, you come to expect these awesome displays of affection.

Travis posted a heartfelt black-and-white slideshow to his Instagram account, though, contrasting with all of the colorful and busy photos of Stormi's 2021 birthday party. The photos are of subtle and sweet moments between the father and his daughter. The first shows Stormi being held by her father while he looks away from the camera, while the other shows Stormi riding a scooter and flexing with her dad in the background.

To accompany the post, Travis even wrote her a poem in the caption.

"3 is bigger than 2/ 3 more years of love that’s true/ 3 more inches u might have grew/ 3 more years a lot to dooo!!!/ 3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU," he wrote, dedicating the short poem to "my Lil Storm Storm."

Anything Travis Scott writes is pretty much guaranteed a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, so if he hasn't already laid down a beat for Stormi's birthday poem, he should.

The whole Kardashian family chimed in on the Instagram photoset. Kourtney Kardashian commented "STORMALOO," one of Stormi's many nicknames, under Travis' post to show her love on her niece's big day. Kim Kardashian West also wrote, "Happy Birthday sweet Stormi," in the comments, accompanied by an emoji of a storm cloud.