Travel Blogger Ciara Johnson Will Keep Your Wanderlust Dreams Alive RN

There are tons of influencers whose adventures make you want to drop everything and to head to the airport before you can even double tap the photo. But when you want attainable adventures, packing hacks, and the hot tea on which destinations are overplayed and which are worth spending on, you want to follow someone you feel you can trust. Former Elite Daily writer and travel blogger Ciara Johnson not only has a vibrant Instagram filled with wanderlust-worthy photos and chic outfits, but she also dubs herself a "reg girl showing [people] how to travel."

Whether she's giving her followers the scoop on must-have toiletries, revealing how nervous she was about speaking at a conference on budget travel, or giving a shoutout to all of us hopeful travelers who have a packed suitcase ready and waiting, Johnson's fans adore her ability to keep it real at all times. And even though she isn't traveling right now, Johnson's been water coloring using this down time to keep her travel blog alive.

I spoke with her for Elite Daily's How I Take Care feature about how she's satisfying her wanderlust from home and keeping her IG feed fresh during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's where she's currently quarantining: Houston, Texas with her family

Her favorite photo editing apps: Lightroom and Tezza App

Her zodiac sign: She's a "really loyal [and] goal-oriented" Capricorn

The local restaurant she can't wait to hit up: Chick-fil-A

Her go-to account on IG for travel inspo: Asiyami Gold

The first place she's traveling to when she can: "Mexico, because it's a two-hour flight, it's a cheap flight, and I can be on the beach very quickly."

Three countries she can't wait to visit: Greece, the south of France, and Turkey

She's keeping her feed fresh.

I've been including different resources for my favorite travel books and my favorite travel TV shows [and] movies [on my Instagram]. I did podcasts, and now I'm doing songs and playlists people can listen to while they're quarantined to kind of help them provide a mental escape.

She's going places — with music.

I have a lot of playlists that are travel inspired, with international artists, songs about exploration or wandering, [and] things like that. And actually, funnily enough, I just created one for my blog. I watch a lot of Netflix shows and movies in Spanish [and also] international films.

Her most memorable trip is a total vibe, so grab your mood board.

I did an 80-day trip around the world last year with Airbnb, so that was very cool. We went on a safari in Kenya; we went to 18 different countries.

She's just as antsy as you are.

I [miss the] freedom to come and [go], and explore; [just to go] as I please. Not even necessarily the freedom to travel. That too, but also just the freedom to know if I want to go to the coffee shop, I can. [If] I'm going to go work out with people, I can. So, just that freedom.

Even travel bloggers need a break.

This period has taught me I actually really needed stillness for a bit and that I do appreciate simplicity because I've been traveling for the past three years. You're just moving so fast and you don't really have the time to slow down and do these things normally. So it's been really nice to simply enjoy simple pleasures.

We are shining a spotlight on some of the millions of small businesses now challenged by COVID-19. This is part of an ongoing commitment our parent company, Bustle Digital Group, is making to support small businesses throughout the entire month of May. Tell us about your favorite small business on social media using #SmallBusinessSalutes.