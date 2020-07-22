After a July 19 petition circulated online critiquing Trader Joe's for what critics called "racist" connotations in the names of some of its products, the company is responding. Trader Joe's is retiring certain product names and branding for a number of its international food items, which have been criticized for using monikers like Arabian Joe, Trader Ming's, Trader José, and Trader Giotto’s. Amid renewed discussion of the branding, Trader Joe's announced it would be phasing out all the controversial packaging "very soon."

Trader Joe's latest comments on its branding comes after a high school senior named Briones Bedell started a Change.org petition on July 19 demanding the grocery chain drop the names formed with a modification of the name "Joe." The petition, which had over 3,800 signatures at the time of publication on July 22, criticized the company for using stereotypical names to denote food items from its Chinese, Middle Eastern, Japanese, Mexican, and Italian lines.

“The Trader Joe’s branding is racist because it exoticizes other cultures," the petition reads. "It presents 'Joe' as the default ‘normal’ and the other characters falling outside of it — they are 'Arabian Joe,' 'Trader José,' and 'Trader Joe San.'"

On July 20, Trader Joe's spokesperson and PR head Kenya Friend-Daniel told NPR that the company is planning to remove all of this packaging and has been for some time. Elite Daily reached out to Trader Joe's for further comment on the decision, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"We made the decision several years ago to use only the Trader Joe's name on our products moving forward," Friend-Daniel told the news outlet, adding that they "had hoped that the work would be complete by now but there are still a small number of products going through the packaging change and we expect to be done very soon."

Johnny Louis/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In July 2019, Nylon published an article calling out the chain for its Trader Ming line. At the time, Friend-Daniel told the publication the company had already decided to get rid of this offensive branding and hadn't rolled out any new products with it in two years. She said the company was currently working through changing the packaging for older products.

"While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day," she said at the time.

As of July 22, Trader Joe's has not shared an exact date for when customers can expect all the old international branding to be phased out. However, it wouldn't be surprising if it's sooner rather than later as numerous brands like Aunt Jemima and Land O'Lakes respond to critiques of racist imagery by swapping out their branding.