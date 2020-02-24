A travel agency is giving female travelers an exciting reason to step out of their comfort zone. With International Women's Day just around the corner on March 8, women who are looking to get out and see the world can fill out an application for a chance to win a solo getaway to the dream destination of their choice — and it's the perfect excuse to get the ball rolling on some travel plans this year. Here's how to enter TourRadar's International Women's Day 2020 giveaway.

From now until March 8, women who are at least 18 years old and excited by the prospect of traveling solo will have the opportunity to enter in the running for a free trip anywhere in the world. The fine print? The lucky winner, who must identify as a woman, can score $2,000 worth of travel credits to go towards the solo adventure of her choice anytime before Feb. 28, 2021.

Some of the biggest obstacles that might make women pause on hitting the "book" button on a solo trip are all the planning they'll have to do for a trip alone as well as some of the extra safety precautions that solo female travelers have to take.

Because International Women's Day is all about celebrating the strong females in your life (as well as yourself!), Tour Radar is helping to reduce some of those travel stressors by offering multi-day tours and local guides who will be able to speak the language while showing the you around your destination of choice.

In short, it's the perfect excuse to make the leap and book a solo adventure where all you have to worry about is yourself and how much fun you're having. Plus, who'd say no to a free vacation?

To enter your name in the running or nominate someone else, all you have to do is head to the giveaway website by Thursday, March 5. First, you'll need to complete the registration form with your email address and some personal information, then you'll be instructed to share either your choice of a one-minute video or a 250-word essay sharing why you or the woman you're nominating is the perfect candidate for a solo adventure. The company will notify the winner on International Women's Day.

Whether you're a seasoned solo traveler or traveling by yourself is something you've always been curious about, you can check out the company's different tour options and see all the possibilities.