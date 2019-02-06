Chocolate lovers, it's officially the best time to be alive if you want to get paid for doing what might be the two greatest activities ever: Eating all the free chocolate your body can handle and traveling around the country. If you've always wished you could make a career out of your love of chocolate, Tony’s Chocolonely Chocotruck Captain job is a dream gig that promises to satisfy your sweet tooth and your wanderlust while making you legit money with "competitive" pay. Plus, the full-time salaried position reportedly comes with monthly massages, yoga sessions, and a travel budget, so BRB while I quit my job.

First things first: You'd be applying to work for Tony’s Chocolonely, which is a Dutch chocolate company that's based out of Amsterdam. In addition to selling delicious chocolates, the company also emphasizes fair trade practices, meaning you can feel extra good about the goodies you consume. According to the brand, Tony's Chocolonely is working to end modern slavery and illegal child labor on cocoa farms in West Africa, and they need three new team members to change that: Two Chocotruck Co-Pilots and a Chocotruck Captain.

These three individuals will be going on tour in a food truck brimming with free chocolate to "create awareness, make lots of new friends, share chocolate and have a ton of fun," according to a press release. In addition to endless mounds of free chocolate, perks include a "very competitive salary, monthly massages, weekly yoga, generous per diems, and accommodations." Yes, this is real, and yes, it sounds like the best job in the world.

Here's how you can apply. Wannabe chocolate aficionados have until Tuesday, Feb. 12 to send in their applications for the two positions. According to the job description, the Chocotruck Co-Pilot will directly report to the Chocotruck Captain and do everything in their power to make sure the tour is successful. Duties include setting up and taking down pop-ups at events, driving the Chocotruck, and most importantly, taking photos, answering questions, and helping prospective fans taste and buy the company's chocolate. All while touring the country in this cool ride:

Courtesy of Tony's Chocolonely

It's a sweet gig, but Tony's Chocolonely is looking for two Chocotruck Co-Pilots and a Captain who'll keep a positive attitude when the going gets rough:

Activation days will be long and tiring. Things will undoubtedly get stressful. Having a positive attitude, a great sense of adventure, flexibility and a solid sense of humor will go a long way.

According to the job description, the Co-Pilot role is a temporary three-month gig with the option to renew or extend if it's a good fit for the both of you.

Meanwhile, the Chocotruck Captain position is a salaried four-month gig with the possibility to extend it to a full-time position. According to the press release, this individual will "be responsible for managing a rockstar team of two Choco Co-Pilots, tour logistics, great photos, and making sure everyone is full of chocolate and having the best time."

After looking through the job descriptions, there a few things to keep in mind when applying. If you have any road tour or event production experience (they want a minimum of three years), customer service experience, or experience managing a small team, then that'll definitely help you stand out among your fellow applicants. In addition, great photography skills seem to be a big plus here.

Obviously, you'll also need to have a driver's license and a clean driving record if you want these jobs, considering that the truck will be starting at SXSW in Austin before heading to Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berkeley, Eugene, Portland, Seattle, and Chicago.

"Maybe I'm biased, but these are the best jobs ever. I mean... getting paid to go on a road trip in an epic Chocotruck with the goal of making the world a better place? Yes, please," Dena White, US Marketing Manager for Tony's Chocolonely, said in a press statement.

She continued:

We're very crazy about chocolate and we want to share the fun with choco fans across the country. But don't be mistaken. We're very serious about our mission. Everything we do is to achieve a single goal: to make all chocolate worldwide 100% slave free. The Chocotruck is our way of taking our mission on the road and sharing our story with as many new friends as we can.

Again, the job postings close on Tuesday, Feb. 12, so I'd brush up your resume, think about how to answer what makes you the "ideal candidate," and send in your application ASAP.