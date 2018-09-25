I don't know about you, but Schoolhouse Rock! was pretty much the best part of my education as a child. In fact, even as a 25-year-old adult, I can't listen to people talk about bills without hearing, "I'm just a bill on Capital Hill!" in my head. Any true Schoolhouse Rock! fan knows what I'm referring to. The point is their videos were legendary and now Tinder's "Schoolhouse Rock!" Rock the Vote video is using that nostalgia of anyone who grew up watching them to get out there and vote in the midterm elections this November 6.

Tinder teamed up with the Rock the Vote team to create a Schoolhouse Rock! video aimed at encouraging young people to exercise their right to vote.

"We are thrilled to relaunch our partnership with Tinder and help mobilize their community of millennials for the 2018 Midterms,” said Jen Tolentino, Rock the Vote's Director of Policy and Civic Tech, in a press release. “There is a lot at stake this November: every single Congressional District, 35 Senate seats, 36 Gubernatorial races, plus numerous statewide and local races, and many important ballot measures. By leveraging Tinder's established fun and playful brand, we are excited to begin reshaping the public perception of voting to be one of celebration and community."

"Tinder is honored to partner with Rock the Vote again, and to be a part of Rock the Vote’s revolutionary vision of utilizing pop culture and technology to engage young people in politics,” added Jenny Campbell, CMO of Tinder. “We are committed to mobilizing the Tinder community to increase voter turnout, particularly amongst young Americans with our distinct ability to reach users between the ages of 18 and 24.”

OK, without further ado, are you ready to take a sweet little trip down memory line with this adorable School House rock video?! Yes?! OK, OK, you don't have to beg. I have it here for you.

Tinder on YouTube

Whether you were at the office and afraid to watch with volume or having a hard time loading on your iPhone 5 with barely any WiFi, don't worry! I've still got you covered. Look at the lines along with the scenes they match with below and prepare to feel like you're sitting in your fifth grade Social Studies classroom all over again.

"Swipe the Vote" YouTube

"You think that politics don't apply to you?" YouTube

"Student loans, gun violence and climate change" YouTube

"It sounds familiar, cuz they affect you too" YouTube

"Yea - voting on a Tuesday sounds real strange" YouTube

"But, you can swipe the vote and get out of schoooooool" YouTube

"These aren't your average elections, you fool" YouTube

"You gotta cast a ballot for your voice to count" YouTube

"Just get out and vote that's the only rule" YouTube