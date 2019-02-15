Valentine's Day has come, and gone which means that it's officially Singles Awareness Day — celebrated every Feb. 15. Tinder and Burger King's Singles Awareness Day campaign is officially here to mark the holiday in all its festive glory. How? With free food, duh!

All day today, Tinder users will see the familiar face (and crown) of the Burger King. If you're lucky enough to match with The King, you're officially allowed to go to your nearest BK Lounge to collect your Single Sourdough King for just $0.01. (Get it? A single cent.)

According to the fast food chain, the sandwich includes:

More than a quarter-pound of savory flame-grilled 100 percent beef, melted American cheese, thick cut bacon, freshly sliced onions, and our creamy signature sauce all on a soft sourdough bun.

Here's the face you need to look out for in order to collect your Singles Awareness Day snack:

What a suave guy!

Tinder's celebration of Singles Awareness Day is especially fitting considering its recent Single Not Sorry campaign, which aimed to celebrate single life.

It's a smart move for the dating app, especially considering their most recent study that found Generation Z isn't too particularly concerned with celebrating Valentine's Day in the traditional way.

In a press release sent to Elite Daily, Tinder and Burger King reported that one in three Gen Zers say that they would actually prefer to be with their friends than with their partner on Valentine's Day.

Even among people who did include their partners in their Valentine's Day, the study found that Gen Zers take a broader, more inclusive view of the holiday. The majority of study participants (61 percent) agreed that Valentine's Day is meant to be celebrated alongside all of the people in your life, not just your significant other. In other words, romantic love is just a slice of all the lovely kinds of affection and support out there — platonic love, familial love, and love for the four-legged fluffs in your life are just as important to sustaining a happy, healthy, well-rounded life.

Furthermore, 29 percent of Gen Z survey participants said they felt "indifferent" toward Valentine's Day. In other words, if you aren't all that bothered by chocolates, roses, and rom-coms, you aren't alone. Accordingly, about a quarter of Gen Zers (26 percent) said they didn't have specific plans for Valentine's Day.

Of course, sandwich-lovers now have super solid plans for Singles Awareness Day — swiping away in hopes of scoring free food.