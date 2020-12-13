Timothée Chalamet was so golden in his Saturday Night Live debut. The actor hosted the weekly comedy show on Saturday, Dec. 12, playing characters that ranged from a TikTok rapper to a coronavirus cell. Still, it was Timothée Chalamet's SNL impression of Harry Styles that made the episode a must-watch.

The Dune actor played Styles in the sketch "Dionne Warwick Talk Show," which parodied singer Warwick's recent Twitter fame by imagining that she now has her own daytime talk show. One of her first guest was the former One Direction star, who Warwick (played by Ego Nwodim) initially didn't recognize.

"I'm sort of a sensual fashion man," Chalamet said as Styles, gamely impersonating the singer's British accent. "You could say I 'do it' for everyone," he added with a wink.

During the mock interview, he also explained the double meaning of Styles' hit single "Watermelon Sugar," and insisted that he had no idea who media personality Wendy Williams is.

But as it turned out, the actor was technically on the skit twice. One of Warwick's other guests was Chalamet himself, as dorkily played by cast member Chloe Fineman. This version of him geeked out over Warwick, before leaving the stage to help the host unlock her phone.

Of course, this wasn't Chalamet's only iconic SNL moment. The 24-year-old started off the night with a sweet shoutout to his mom, who worked as a Saturday Night Live background actor in the 1990s, during his opening monologue.

"She's the reason I'm alive and why I have an acting career," he said, waving to his mom in the audience. "Mom, I love you."

The actor then wrapped up the segment with Pete Davidson, as the two native New Yorkers poked fun at Staten Island with a Christmas-themed piano rendition about the borough.

Fans also took to a pre-recorded musical sketch starring Chalamet as a young man who sings a country tune about his beloved 3-inch tall tiny horse. But one of the most memorable sketches, "A Rona Family Christmas," featured Chalamet as the deadbeat son of a family of COVID-19 molecules.

"If you don't start infecting people, your career's over," his father (Beck Bennett) scolds him. "You're gonna end up like those washed-up viruses on 'Dancing with the SARS.'"

No matter what your favorite Chalamet SNL role was, it's clear that he has a bright future with the sketch comedy show. Hopefully Styles will join him sometime, too.