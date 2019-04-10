Do you know what's better than regular coffee? Free coffee. That's why I'm so dang excited about Tim Hortons' new rewards program. The company's new loyalty system — which is officially called Tims Rewards — honors customers who visit the restaurant on the reg. If you find yourself at Tim Hortons multiple times a week (no shame), you could get a cup of coffee on the house. Heck, Tims Rewards offers a lot more than coffee, so get stoked. If you're a loyal customer who's interested in scoring complimentary sips and snacks, read on for details.

Tim Hortons announced Tims Rewards on Wednesday, April 10, and frequent customers can start taking advantage of it immediately. Here's how it works: After every seven trips to Tim Hortons, customers will be able to choose from a selection of complimentary rewards. Those rewards include a hot cup of coffee or tea (any size), or an iconic Tim Hortons baked good. Just keep in mind that Timbits and bagels aren't included in the special, so you'll have to choose a different snack. That's it, though. There's no catch — only rewards for loyal Tim Hortons visitors.

I don't know about you, but I'll probably end up opting for a cup of coffee every time. Like I said, I'm a sucker for a free cup of joe.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Shawn Thompson, President of Tim Hortons U.S., talked about Tims Rewards in an official press release. He said, "Our guests deserve a rewards program as a thank you for their loyalty. We’re offering both a reusable card and a digital friendly card on the Tim Hortons app so that it’s extremely easy for our guests to use over and over again."

Like Thompson said, there's a physical copy of the card and a digital one — so figure out which option is best for you. Thankfully, each card is super easy to use. If you opt for a physical card, you'll have to visit your local Tim Hortons and grab one while you're there. After you have your card, you can visit Tims Rewards online and register it there. By registering your card, you'll be able to keep track of your visits.

If you want to use a digital card instead, you have two options. You can either add a virtual Tims Rewards card to your digital wallet (on either iPhone or Android devices), or you can download the Tim Hortons mobile app. By downloading the app, you'll be able to keep track of your visits and scan for rewards. You'll also be able to place orders straight through the app, which is a total game changer.

That's not where Tim Hortons' surprises end, though. If you decide to sign up for Tims Rewards between now and April 30, you'll have the chance to score your first complimentary reward (before visiting seven times). According to a press release, all you'll have to do is make a purchase that costs more than $1.50. Then, you'll be able to get a cup of hot coffee, a cup of hot tea, or a baked good on the house.

Tim Hortons customers, rejoice.