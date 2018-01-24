Tide's Tweet About Eating Tide Pods Is Too Freaking Funny

First there was the nasty AF Cinnamon Challenge, and soon after emerged the pain-inducing and face-morphing Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge. Now, in the strange, strange realm of new and unpleasant internet challenges is what's referred to as The Tide Pod Challenge, where people actually film themselves eating Tide Pods, "doing it for the internet fame." In response to this senseless act of wasting perfectly good laundry detergent, Tide put out a tweet about people eating Tide Pods, and I'm seriously hoping it puts an end to this sheer madness.

If you've tuned into social media at all since the start of the new year, you're probably aware of this internet craze that's plaguing our nation's youth... and it's really freaking gross. Though Tide-eaters starting posting their Tide Pod Challenge videos across YouTube and Facebook, multiple media platforms are now taking them down, because eating laundry detergent is dangerous and gross. Seriously, nobody in their right mind promotes putting laundry detergent in their mouth. It's just not right.

And since Tide was kind of sick of getting this kind of, um, new and interesting type of press, it proceeded to spread the word that Tide Pods really shouldn't be eaten, ever. Can you imagine who Tide had to hire for promoting not eating Tide? It had to be an interesting job description, and I'd love to know more about that. But I digress.

One of Tide's first and immediate courses of action, obviously, was to take to Twitter. Tide-eating people still use Twitter, right? Or did Tide wash that last bit of humanity away, too?

Tide's tweet was short, sweet and to the point. It graced us with some wise words:

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain.

We totally agree with that, but Tide took its tweet to the millionth degree and reiterated the message with everyone's favorite Patriots player, Robert Gronkowski, aka Gronk. In a hilarious and super straightforward video, it broadcasted the message that I guess some of us really needed in order to stop munching on those condensed little pods of laundry detergent. Just get ready, because I never really thought Gronk would be in this position of power for all the Tide-eaters out there.

The video flashes a set questions, asking in order: "Hey Gronk, is eating Tide Pods ever a good idea? Not even as a joke? Should you use Tide Pods for anything but cleaning clothes? Are you sure?" In between each question, Gronk repeatedly answers "No! No! No! No!"

Finally, the video cuts to Gronk standing in a laundry room, holding a Tide Pod, where he asks defiantly, "What the heck is going on, people? Use Tide Pods for washing... Not for eating."

Boom, there it is. I guess some weren't yet aware that people are absolutely never supposed to eat Tide, but Gronk really summed it up for us. Go Patriots, I guess. The video ends with a final message, for an extra little bit of reinforcement:

Warning: Laundry Pacs are highly concentrated detergent meant only to clean clothes. 'Do Not Eat.' -Gronk

So unless you're willing to get judged by all of Proctor and Gamble (yikes), as well as the freaking New England Patriots, just stop eating Tide Pods. Right now. Gronk doesn't approve of this unhealthy and really weird dietary decision, and neither do any of us food-eating folk. Eat some vegetables, and just stop eating Tide Pods, because in Gronk's wise words: "Use Tide Pods for washing... not for eating."

