Thousands Of Reviewers On Amazon Are Sold On These 45 Strangely Brilliant Products

The first time I came across a carbonated clay mask, I was honestly pretty suspicious. A mask that bubbles on your face until your cheeks look like fluffy clouds seems like a marketing gimmick — a fun gimmick, but a gimmick all the same. Well, it turns out that bubbling action actually lifts away impurities on your skin, leaving you with a clear complexion and unclogged pores. That bubbly clay mask? It's one of many strangely brilliant products on Amazon that you're about to discover — and probably fall in love with, once you try them.

So here's the deal: I'm all about spending wisely, which means that none of the products on this list are strange for the sake of being strange. In fact, the "strangeness" of these products is what makes them more effective and so useful. And if you're not quite ready to trust my opinion, (I'm not offended — we never met!), you can trust the thousands of Amazon reviewers who swear by these products.

To discover 45 strange but useful hidden gems that are utterly brilliant, click through. Not only are they fun to use, but they might actually make your day-to-day life a whole lot easier.