Thousands Of Reviewers On Amazon Are Sold On These 44 Strangely Brilliant Products

The first time I came across a carbonated clay mask, I was honestly pretty suspicious. A mask that bubbles on your face until your cheeks look like fluffy clouds seems like a marketing gimmick — a fun gimmick, but a gimmick all the same. Well, it turns out that bubbling action actually lifts away impurities on your skin, leaving you with a clear complexion and unclogged pores. That bubbly clay mask? It's one of many strangely brilliant products on Amazon that you're about to discover — and probably fall in love with, once you try them.

So here's the deal: I'm all about spending wisely, which means that none of the products on this list are strange for the sake of being strange. In fact, the "strangeness" of these products is what makes them more effective and so useful. And if you're not quite ready to trust my opinion, (I'm not offended — we never met!), you can trust the thousands of Amazon reviewers who swear by these products.

To discover 45 strange but useful hidden gems that are utterly brilliant, click through. Not only are they fun to use, but they might actually make your day-to-day life a whole lot easier.

1. A Breakfast Sandwich Maker That'll Make You Want To Stay In For Brunch Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $40 Amazon See on Amazon Egg sandwiches might just be the perfect brunch food, and this breakfast sandwich maker lets you make them without that 45-minute brunch wait at a restaurant. In fact, you can have two sandwiches in just five minutes. Just stack the maker with your favorite ingredients, like an English muffin, eggs, pre-cooked bacon or ham, and cheese, and press down. The appliance's removable parts are dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to spend your Saturday morning scrubbing.

2. These Car Headrest Hooks That Keep Your Purse From Tipping Over Lebogner Car Headrest Hooks (4 Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of everything rolling around on the floor of your car, use these headrest hooks. They loop right around car headrest rods, giving you a place to hang your purse, jacket, umbrella, grocery bags, and even water bottles. They're also great for increasing backseat legroom. Each hook holds up to 13 pounds of weight, so you don't have to stress if that grocery bag is packed to the brim.

3. A Container That Keeps Guacamole From Going Brown Progressive International Guacamole Keeper $13 Amazon See on Amazon Just because you didn't finish all that guacamole on fajita night doesn't mean it should go to waste. Keep it fresh so you can snack on it tomorrow with this guacamole keeper. The 4-cup capacity container features a super-sealing lid — just press it all the way down to suck out all the air and keep your guacamole from going brown for days.

4. These Smiley Faces That Keep Your Shoes Smelling Fresh Sof Sole Sneaker Balls $6 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your gym shoes smelling fresh with these adorable shoe deodorizers. Just twist each ball open to unleash its odor-fighting powers and release a light, clean scent. The balls are small enough to fit in shoes of all sizes (including narrow heels) and last for up to six months. Use them to deodorize gym bags, too.

5. These Sleek Stainless Steel Straws That Are Better For The Environment Than Plastic YIHONG Stainless Steel Straws (8 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Make your life a little more eco-friendly by replacing your plastic straws with these reusable straws. Made from stainless steel, the straws are completely tasteless and dishwasher-safe (but a scrubbing brush is included so you can thoroughly clean them after smoothies or milkshakes). Each set comes with four straight straws and four bent straws. Choose from colors like silver, rose gold, black, or rainbow.

6. A Shiatsu Massager That Soothes Sore Muscles Zyllion Shiatsu Massager $50 Amazon See on Amazon Massage muscle soreness away with the help of this shiatsu massager. It features four kneading rollers that reverse direction once every minute so that all parts of the muscles are targeted. A heating function loosens tense muscles, and the contoured design lets you use it comfortably on your neck, back, thighs, and calves. You can even put it to work during your commute — the built-in strap fits right around car headrests.

7. These Dermaplaning Razors That Exfoliate Your Skin Tinkle Eyebrow Razors (6 Pack) $5 Amazon See on Amazon These eyebrow razors do a great job of shaping brows, but they also double as dermaplaning tools. Just lightly run one of the razors across the surface of your face to exfoliate dead skin cells and remove any unwanted peach fuzz. The result is smooth, baby-soft skin, and foundation that goes on without looking cakey.

8. A Carbonated Clay Mask That Bubbles Up On Your Face One Bad Motha'Foamer Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon Ready for some carbonated skincare? This bubble clay mask is formulated with carbonic acid, which penetrates deeply into the skin to exfoliate dead skin cells and lift away dirt and oil from your pores. Just spread it across your face and wait approximately five minutes for it to start bubbling up, then massage it into your skin for further exfoliation. Reviewers say the mask "works miracles," and that it's "so fun to use!"

9. These Pan Handle Holders That Resist Heat And Stains Lodge Silicone Pan Handle Holder $7 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional cloth handle holders that can get permanently stained fast, this silicone handle holder can be wiped clean or put in the dishwasher, so it looks great for years to come. The rubbery texture also gives your hands an extra tight grip while you sauté, and the holder fits on skillets up to 9 inches and protects hands up to 450 degrees.

10. This Magical Antiperspirant For Sweaty Hands Carpe Antiperspirant Hand Lotion $15 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you deal with overactive sweat glands or you just get clammy anytime a nerve-wracking event comes up (hello, job interviews), this hand antiperspirant is for you. The dermatologist-recommended lotion reduces sweat instantly, so you can shake hands without feel self-conscious. Made with eucalyptus oil and other moisturizing ingredients, the formula is fast-absorbing, non-greasy and non-irritating.

11. These Reusable Grocery Bags That Hold Up To 50 Pounds BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (4 Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon These reusable grocery bags are super lightweight and fold up small, but — thanks to the ripstop fabric and reinforced stitching — can hold up to 50 pounds of groceries. And the handles are the perfect length: short enough to hold by the hand, but long enough to sling over your shoulder. The waterproof bags are machine-washable, so no stress if that carton of orange juice leaks. Choose from colors like teal, moss, yellow, and navy blue.

12. A Memory Foam Mattress Topper Infused With Cooling Gel Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $65 Amazon See on Amazon The cooling gel infused in this memory foam mattress topper will keep you comfortable on even the hottest nights in August. Made with breathable "open cell" memory foam, the topper helps relieve pressure points and align your spine by molding to the curves and contours of your body. The topper is available in two thicknesses: 2 inches and — for an extra cushy sleeping experience — 3 inches.

13. A Screen To Prevent Oil Splatter While You Fry BergKoch Splatter Screen $15 Amazon See on Amazon Cover your skillet with this splatter screen to keep your stove clean and protect your skin from hot oil the next time you make a stir fry. The stainless steel screen is made with extra-fine mesh that blocks 99 percent of oil splatter while still allowing steam to escape. The dishwasher-safe screen fits pots and pans of all sizes and features a TPR handle that's resistant to heat.

14. These Pushup Stands That'll Help You Build Major Upper Body Strength Perfect Fitness Pushup Elite Pushup Stands (Set of 2) $27 Amazon See on Amazon These pushup stands are a surefire way to build upper body strength. As you move up and down, the stands rotate slightly — this engages more muscle groups, so that you're strength-training your arms, shoulders, chest, back, and abs. The ergonomic grips ensure even weight distribution and work to reduce joint strain and relieve pressure points. And the stands feature treads on the bottom, so even though the stands rotate, they won't slide around.

15. This Harness That Trains You To Stand Up Straight Truweo Posture Corrector (Sizes Regular-Extra Large) $23 Amazon See on Amazon Slumping can be a hard habit to break — especially if you spend long hours hunched over a computer. To get out of the literal slump, wear this posture corrector around the house or under your clothes. It clasps around your shoulder blades to properly align your back and shoulders. Not only does this help relieve back and neck pain — it'll make you look and feel more confident, too. Wear it until muscle memory kicks in and you stand up straight without a second thought.

16. A Mini Razor So You Can Touch Up Your Shave Job Wherever You Are Gillette Venus On-The-Go Razor $8 Amazon See on Amazon If you're like me, and you're someone who prefers to shave, you always glance down at your legs midday to realize you totally missed your knees. Keep this travel razor on hand to touch up spots you missed in the shower. The super portable razor features five blades for an extra-close shave that won't leave any hairs behind, and the built-in moisture ribbon soothes and hydrates skin.

17. These Customizable Arch Support Inserts WalkFit Platinum Foot Orthotic Insoles (Women's Sizes 6-12.5) $30 Amazon See on Amazon Your feet are (quite literally) the foundation of your body, so keeping them supported is essential to preventing pain in other areas — like your knees, hips, and back. These insoles come with three arch inserts of different heights so you can customize them to give your feet the most comfortable and supportive fit possible. The heel cup cradles your heel and absorbs shock, while an acupressure massage insert helps stimulate circulation.

18. A Combing Tool That Makes Pet Grooming A Breeze Pat Your Pet Grooming Tool $17 Amazon See on Amazon If you have a long-haired dog or cat, keeping up with grooming can be a chore. This pet grooming tool, though, makes it simple. The tool features a two-in-one head; the nine teeth on one side work to detangle knots and mats, while the 17 teeth on the other side help thin out hair and reduce shedding. As you groom, the teeth will gently massage your pet without scratching, so your pooch or kitty will enjoy the process.

19. These Bike Lights That Wrap Around Your Handlebars For Safe Nighttime Rides Malker Bicycle Light Set (4 Pieces) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Bike lights are a must if you're planning a nighttime or rainy day ride, and these bicycle lights are ridiculously easy to install. They're made with flexible alloy and covered in rubbery silicone, so they wrap right around handlebars, helmets, and backpacks. The LED lights offer visibility up to half a mile and feature three settings: high, low, and strobe. Each set comes with four durable, waterproof lights and eight replacement batteries.

20. A Wine Tumbler That Keeps Your Rosé Chilled For Hours CHILLOUT LIFE Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumbler $13 Amazon See on Amazon Pour a little sauvignon blanc into this wine tumbler so you can drink outdoors without the fear of breaking a wine glass. The stainless steel cup is double-walled and vacuum-insulated, so it'll keep your wine cold for up to nine hours. (It can also keep hot beverages hot for up to three hours.) The 12-ounce tumbler comes with a snap-on lid so you won't spill your wine while you walk. Choose from colors like aqua blue, red, silver, and holographic sparkle.

21. This Power Strip With Pivoting Outlets Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot Power Strip $27 Amazon See on Amazon Maximize plug-in space with this pivoting power strip. It features four non-rotating outlets down the center of the strip and eight rotating outlets on the sides that pivot upward, giving you more space to fit in larger AC adaptor plugs. Indicator lights let you know that the strip is grounded and protected, and an 8-foot power cord gives you plenty of length when a lamp or TV is nowhere near a wall outlet.

22. An Argan Oil Treatment To Boost Hair Health And Add Shine Moroccanoil Treatment $15 Amazon See on Amazon Argan oil is derived from the kernels of argan trees native to Morocco, and it's packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids that do wonders to improve the health and appearance of hair. A few drops of argan oil will condition and detangle your tresses, while also speeding up drying time. The non-greasy, lightweight oil also boosts shine and prevents flyaways. Apply a little to damp hair as a lightweight leave-in conditioner, or to dry hair for a smooth, glossy look.

23. These Baking Mats That Cut Down On Mess AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mats (2 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon With these baking mats, you don't have to use oils, cooking sprays, or parchment on your cookie sheets before you bake. The flexible sheets are safe up to use in up to 480 degrees and ensure even heat distribution while you bake. The mats are also great for protecting your oven from messes when you're making cheesy or saucy dishes like baked ziti.

24. This Shaver That Makes Fabric Look Brand New Conair Fabric Defuzzer $25 Amazon See on Amazon Is your favorite cardigan or blanket looking a little worn out? Then put this battery-operated fabric shaver to work. Just run it across the surface of any fabric to remove fuzz, lint, and pilling. This reviewer pretty much says it all: "I bought this on a whim in last attempts to save my favorite duvet cover ... Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh".

25. These Charcoal Blotting Sheets Infused With Green Tea PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Oil Blotting Sheets (100 Count) $7 Amazon See on Amazon These oil-blotting sheets are infused with bamboo charcoal, which sucks up oil and impurities from your pores, leaving you with a fresh, matte complexion. The sheets are also infused with green tea, which can help soothe irritation and reduce redness. The sheets themselves are made with natural linen fibers, instead of plastic, which makes these blotting papers a more environmentally-friendly choice.

26. An Egg Cooker That Makes Cooking Breakfast A Breeze Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $16 Amazon See on Amazon Hard boil, soft boil, scramble, poach, and whip up omelets with this do-it-all egg cooker. It's super easy to operate — just set the eggs in the boiling, poaching, or omelet tray and set the timer. When they're done cooking, a buzzer will go off, but an auto-shutoff function ensures your eggs won't be overcooked (in case you're in the next room when the buzzer sounds). The cooker makes up to six eggs at a time and all the trays are dishwasher-safe.

27. This Oral Rinse That Kills Bad Breath-Causing Bacteria TheraBreath Oral Rinse (2 Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes a stick of gum or a couple mints just don't cut it. That's where this extra powerful mouthwash comes in. The clinically-tested rinse doesn't just cover bad breath — it actually neutralizes the bacteria that cause it in the first place. It's free of alcohol and artificial flavors and works for up to 24 hours after you use it.

28. This Phone Grip That Keeps Your Hand From Cramping Up PopSockets Phone Grip and Stand $10 Amazon See on Amazon If your hand cramps up from holding your phone in that claw-like position, this phone grip is here to save the day. The collapsible grip lies flat against your phone and — when you're ready to use it — pops out so you can slip it between your fingers. (It also helps prevent drops if you happen to be a bit of a butterfingers.) The grip works with both phones and tablets, and doubles as a stand so you can prop your device up on flat surfaces.

29. This Apple Cider Shampoo And Conditioner For Shinier, Healthier Hair Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner $29 Amazon See on Amazon Apple cider vinegar is one of those traditional beauty remedies that has stood the test of time, which is the star ingredient in this shampoo and conditioner set. The antioxidant-rich shampoo removes product buildup and excess oil on your scalp, while combatting issues like itchiness and flakiness. Then, the conditioner is packed with omega-rich coconut and avocado oil, which strengthen weak hair and repair damage. Use them together to restore shine and health to dull looking hair.

30. This Weirdly-Shaped Travel Pillow That Offers So Much Head And Neck Support J-Pillow Travel Pillow $25 Amazon See on Amazon Get a hold of this travel pillow before you board your next flight or set out for a road trip with friends. The J-shaped pillow wraps around the side of your neck, providing chin support in front that keeps your head from bobbing while you doze off. The middle section of the pillow supports your head, and the top section acts as a cushion so you can lean against the window. Worried that it's too bulky for travel? The pillow scrunches up small for easy packing.

31. A Serum That Promotes Eyelash And Eyebrow Growth Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Serum $30 Amazon See on Amazon Do your best Elizabeth Taylor impression with this eyelash serum. It's formulated with botanical compounds that boost hair growth, resulting in longer, thicker lashes. Just apply it like eyeliner to your lash line every night before bed. You'll begin to see results in about two months, and after three months, you'll notice major lash enhancement. You can also use it on your brows to encourage thickness and growth, and the formula is cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and non-irritating.

32. This Little Gadget That Removes Unwanted Facial Hair Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover $20 Amazon See on Amazon This hair remover is a foolproof, painless way to get rid of unwanted strays or peach fuzz. Just press the 'on' button and run the small tool over your skin in small, circular motions. The spinning head will remove the hair effortlessly, while a built-in light ensures you don't miss any spots. And unlike razors, it won't cause redness or irritation.

33. These Eco-Friendly Bamboo Toothbrushes Wowe Organic Bamboo Toothbrushes (4 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Your toothbrush probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think about cutting down on your plastic use. But all those used toothbrushes do end up in landfills or oceans — so use one of these bamboo toothbrushes instead. The durable, water-resistant handles are crafted from natural, biodegradable bamboo so you can save the planet and keep your teeth clean. Even better? A portion of sales goes toward planting trees in areas that have experienced deforestation.

34. These Packing Cubes That Create More Suitcase Space Shacke Packing Cubes (Set of 4) $25 Amazon See on Amazon These packing cubes are a must for frequent flyers. The cubes don't just organize your suitcase — they actually compress your clothing, which creates more luggage space. The cubes are made with durable, water-resistant nylon and feature double-stitching to prevent rips. Each set comes with four different-sized cubes — use the smaller ones for T-shirts and underwear, and the larger ones for jackets and sweaters.

35. A Dry Body Brush That Exfoliates Skin And Increases Blood Circulation Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush $10 Amazon See on Amazon Dry brushing your body can help slough away dead skin cells, boost blood circulation, and promote lymphatic drainage. The result? Smoother, softer, healthier skin. This highly-rated dry body brush is made with all-natural bristles and features a strap that keeps it firmly in your hand, and it comes with a convenient travel pouch, too.

36. An Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner That's Pure Magic Magnasonic Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner $35 Amazon See on Amazon Want to make your rings and bracelets sparkle and shine? Then use this ultrasonic jewelry cleaner. It uses ultrasonic waves to remove dirt, rust, lime, and residue from even the tightest nooks and crannies of your jewelry. The whole process only takes three minutes and you don't even have to lift a finger to scrub. Plus, you don't have to worry about the risk of using abrasive cleaners on your more delicate pieces.

37. A Shoe Organizer That Hangs Right Over Your Door MISSLO Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon If your closet floor is a jumble of disorganized boots, heels, and sneakers, use this over-the-door shoe organizer to keep things tidy. It hooks onto any door and features 24 mesh pockets, allowing you to store up to 12 pairs of shoes. And it's not just for shoes — use it in your laundry room to store cleaning supplies or in your bathroom to organize beauty tools.

38. These Bamboo Deodorizers You Can Use Just About Anywhere Sensible Needs Bamboo Charcoal Deodorizer Bags (5 Pack) $38 Amazon See on Amazon Traditional air fresheners can have overpowering fragrances, which is why these charcoal deodorizers are such a great alternative. Bamboo charcoal has the unique capability of neutralizing odors, so you can get rid of any undesirable smells without things getting perfume-y. The 100 percent natural deodorizers are super versatile — use the large ones for open spaces, the medium one for an enclosed space (like a closet or your refrigerator), and the small ones for shoes, gym bags, or your car.

39. A Humidifier That's Also An Essential Oil Diffuser VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier and Essential Oil Diffuser $30 Amazon See on Amazon Breathe easy and keep the air moisturized with this cool mist humidifier. Just set the timer and choose between standard or strong misting modes. Want a full spa experience? Add a few drops of essential oils to the humidifier and choose from one of seven light-up colors to set the mood. It runs for 6 to 8 hours, and an auto shut-off function kicks in when the water runs low.

40. This Veggie Chopper That Slices Onions In A Flash Mueller Australia Pro Vegetable Chopper $20 Amazon See on Amazon Tears start running down my face if I even think about chopping up an onion. Luckily, this veggie chopper is here to fend off stinging eyes and ruined mascara. Just place an onion on top of the stainless steel grater and bring the lever down to instantly chop the onion directly into the container. The chopper can be used for other veggies too, like carrots and zucchini, and all parts are dishwasher-safe.

41. This Clever Umbrella That Works Better Than Old School Versions Sharpty Inverted Umbrella $25 Amazon See on Amazon This inverted umbrella solves that gap in rain coverage that happens when you're getting out of your car. Instead of having to be fully out of your car to pop it open, the unique design allows you to slowly open it as you exit your car. The umbrella is lightweight and features a C-shaped handle so you can slip it over your wrist when you're not using it. Choose from 19 different colors and designs.

42. A Body Scrub Made With Himalayan Salt And Lychee Oil M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub $15 Amazon See on Amazon This body scrub is made with Himalayan salt, which works to deeply exfoliate skin while boosting circulation and promoting skin cell rejuvenation. The addition of lychee oil gives you a healthy dose of vitamin C, which smooths skin, promotes collagen production, and helps fight damage caused by UV rays. Use this on your arms, legs, and shoulders for skin that that's irresistibly soft and silky.

43. A Grooming Set That Basically Does It All Philips Norelco Multigroom Set $20 Amazon See on Amazon This beard trimming set will turn any bathroom into a barber shop. The all-in-one groomer comes with eight head attachments that work to shave and trim beards, mustaches, stubble, and the hair on your head. There's even an attachment to trim nose and ear hair. A guard keeps your skin safe while you're using it, and a dusting brush ensures the blades stay clean and sharp.